Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Romania vows support for Ukraine's EU aspirations, grain transit

by Martin Fornusek October 2, 2023 4:39 PM 3 min read
Luminita Odobescu, the foreign minister of Romania, speaking at a press conference with Foreign Minister Baerbock after their talks at the Federal Foreign Office. (Photo credit: Bernd von Jutrczenka/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Romania will continue to assist Ukraine in terms of military aid, grain transit, as well Kyiv's aspirations to join the European Union, Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu said on Oct. 2, as reported by Ukrinform.

"Romania and some of the other (EU) members with the longest borders with Ukraine understand well the consequences of the war in Ukraine," the official said in Kyiv ahead of the meeting of the EU's foreign ministers.

"Today, we will discuss the security and military situation, as well as assistance to Ukraine both bilaterally and within the EU and NATO frameworks."

Odobescu recalled that Russia's war against Ukraine directly affects Romania as well, as debris from Russian drones has been found on Romanian soil.

Romania wants to transit 60% of Ukrainian grain
Bucharest hopes that around 60% of Ukrainian grain exports could transit through Romanian territory following Russia’s unilateral termination of the grain deal, the country’s Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Aug. 18, Reuters reported.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Russian forces often target the Ukrainian ports of Izmail and Reni on the Danube River, only a few hundred meters from the Romanian border.

Odobescu also noted that over 25 million metric tons of Ukrainian grain shipped through the EU's solidarity corridors have been transported through Romania. Marcel Ciolacu, the country's prime minister, said earlier in August that Bucharest hopes to transit around 60% of Ukrainian grain through its territory.

"We are working closely with the government of Ukraine, the European Commission, and other partners to increase transit capacity from 2 million to 4 million (metric) tons per month by the end of this year," Odobescu said.

The solidarity corridors, instituted by the EU in May 2022 to facilitate Ukraine's agricultural exports, have allowed for more than 45 million metric tons of Ukrainian produce to reach global markets.

Odobescu also affirmed Bucharest's backing for Ukraine's accession to the EU. According to the foreign minister, Romania supports the start of the membership talks already this year.

The European Commission is expected to issue its decision regarding the start of Ukraine's membership talks later this month. According to Bloomberg, the EU's executive body is expected to back the start of the accession negotiations.

EU foreign ministers are convening in Kyiv on Oct. 2 for the first Foreign Affairs Council meeting held outside the bloc's borders. Borrell said that the meeting will address the present and future support by Europe for Ukraine's struggle against Russian aggression.

Bloomberg: EU Commission to recommend Ukraine membership talks
The European Commission is planning to recommend starting EU membership talks with Ukraine in October, Bloomberg reported on Sept. 22, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.