Romanian president signs decree on donating Patriot to Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 5, 2024 4:21 PM 2 min read
Two Patriot launchers deployed at the German Air and Missile Defense Task Force (PATRIOT) contingent are facing east. (Caption edited 2:35 p.m. local time) (Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Sept. 5 signed a decree regarding the transfer of a Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, giving final approval to the donation.

The Romanian government is now expected to issue an order for the system's delivery.

"Thank you for the Patriot," said Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, in response to the news.

The move came days after former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged foreign partners not to delay and provide Kyiv with the promised Patriots.

The highly advanced Patriot systems have played a crucial role in protecting the Ukrainian sky. They are capable of downing even the most advanced ballistic missiles, such as Kinzhals.

Ukraine has received at least three Patriot systems from Germany and one from the U.S. Other countries, like the Netherlands and Spain, delivered individual launchers or missiles.

The U.S. and the Netherlands also pledged in June to deliver one additional system each, but no announcement on their arrival has been made so far.

Hesitant at first, Bucharest decided to donate one of its Patriots in June. Iohannis said that the transfer of the Patriot system to Kyiv must not compromise Romania's air defense capabilities.

The document approved by the Romanian parliament states that replacing the Patriot system should not cost more than Romania originally paid for the unit. The costs are expected to be covered by "non-refundable foreign sources."

Opinion: Downing missiles while leaving launchers intact is like swatting mosquitos without closing the window
The greatest risk facing Ukraine and the West today isn’t the nuclear war predicted by headlines. Instead, the real dangers are Ukraine’s humanitarian crisis, the influx of refugees, the spread of nuclear weapons, the risk of a larger European war, state-sponsored terror, and disinformation. Most co…
The Kyiv IndependentIsaac C. Flanagan
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
1:12 PM

Putin claims preference for Harris over Trump in US election.

The claim comes shortly after the U.S. announced a wide-reaching crackdown on Russian interference in U.S. elections. Previously, Moscow has been accused of using disinformation campaigns and other means to back Trump against Hillary Clinton and Biden in the 2016 and 2020 elections.
9:11 AM

White House confirms Russia moved 90% of warplanes outside of ATACMS reach.

"The argument that somehow, you just give them ATACMS and tell them they're gonna be able to hit the majority of Russian aircraft and airbases that are, in fact, used to strike them, it's not true, it's a misconception," U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said in a response to a journalist's question.
