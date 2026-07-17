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Zelensky appoints Poklad as acting head of Ukraine's Security Service as cabinet assigns temporary National Police chief

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Zelensky appoints Poklad as acting head of Ukraine's Security Service as cabinet assigns temporary National Police chief
President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with Oleksandr Poklad, first deputy head of the SBU, on Jan. 19, 2026, in Kyiv. (Presidential Office)

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Oleksandr Poklad, former senior deputy of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), as acting head in a decree issued July 17, as the Cabinet of Ministers tapped Maksym Tsutskiridze as temporary head of Ukraine's National Police.

Tsutskiridze, former deputy head of Ukraine's National Police, was temporarily assigned the top role, Taras Melnychuk, the government's parliamentary representative, announced July 17.

"The First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Oleksandr Valentinovich Poklad, shall temporarily perform the duties of the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine," Zelensky's decree reads.

On July 16, Zelensky said he had appointed former SBU chief Yevhen Khmara as acting defense minister, leaving the security service's top role vacant.

Under succession rules, Poklad was expected to become the acting head of the SBU after Khmara's appointment to the Defense Ministry.

Poklad has previously faced controversy. The Anti-Corruption Action Center and other activists have accused Poklad of leading the attack on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) in 2025 and fabricating political cases.

Former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov was dismissed following a cabinet reshuffle, sparking protests in cities across Ukraine.

Fedorov led several high-profile defense initiatives during his tenure as minister. These included disrupting Russian forces' access to Starlink systems, coordinating long-range strikes on Russian logistics in occupied Crimea, and launching military reform, according to the former minister.

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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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