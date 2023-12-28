Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky appoints new governors of Donetsk, Rivne oblasts

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 28, 2023 4:39 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky in his office in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 24, 2023. (Volodymyr Zelensky/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed new heads of Donetsk and Rivne oblasts, according to two decrees issued on Dec. 27.

Vadym Filashkin, who was deputy head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, has been appointed Donetsk Oblast governor. Filashkin has previously worked as the deputy head of the National Police in Donetsk Oblast.

Pavlo Kyrylenko was governor of Donetsk Oblast until September 2023, when he was appointed the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine.

Oleksandr Koval has been appointed Rivne Oblast governor. He has been chairman of Rivne Regional State Administration since 2021 and previously headed the district state administration of Kostopil in Rivne Oblast, his hometown.

Vitalii Koval held the position until November, when he was appointed the new head of the State Property Fund.

Ex-State Property Fund Chief Rustem Umerov was appointed as the new defense minister in early September.

Government dismisses Ternopil Oblast Governor
Ternopil Oblast Governor Volodymyr Trush has been dismissed, Taras Melnychuk, the government’s representative in parliament, announced on Dec. 27.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:20 AM

ISW: Drone footage shows execution of Ukraine POWs.

Ukrainian drone footage revealed another Russian execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) near Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War reported in their daily assessment on Dec. 27.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.