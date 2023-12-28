Zelensky appoints new governors of Donetsk, Rivne oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed new heads of Donetsk and Rivne oblasts, according to two decrees issued on Dec. 27.

Vadym Filashkin, who was deputy head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, has been appointed Donetsk Oblast governor. Filashkin has previously worked as the deputy head of the National Police in Donetsk Oblast.

Pavlo Kyrylenko was governor of Donetsk Oblast until September 2023, when he was appointed the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine.

Oleksandr Koval has been appointed Rivne Oblast governor. He has been chairman of Rivne Regional State Administration since 2021 and previously headed the district state administration of Kostopil in Rivne Oblast, his hometown.

Vitalii Koval held the position until November, when he was appointed the new head of the State Property Fund.

Ex-State Property Fund Chief Rustem Umerov was appointed as the new defense minister in early September.