Government dismisses Ternopil Oblast Governor

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 27, 2023 8:21 PM 1 min read
Ternopil Oblast Governor Volodymyr Trush on Dec. 27, 2023. (Volodymyr Trush / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ternopil Oblast Governor Volodymyr Trush has been dismissed, Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in parliament, announced on Dec. 27.

Melnychuk did not provide a reason for the dismissal and Trush has not yet released a statement.  

Trush became governor of Ternopil Oblast, which is situated in the west of Ukraine, in March 2020.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) detained two of his deputies and the head of the Ternopil Oblast council, Mykhailo Holovko, for accepting a bribe in June.

According to the investigation, the suspects demanded almost Hr 2.4 million ($63,500) from a businessman for constructing and repairing infrastructure in the region.

Trush denied his involvement and it is unclear whether his dismissal is related to the case.

Media: SBU searches Ternopil Oblast monastery over pro-Russian propaganda
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has been conducting searches on Nov. 30 in the Pochaiv Monastery in Ternopil Oblast over suspected dissemination of pro-Russian ideology, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing a law enforcement source.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:20 AM

ISW: Drone footage shows execution of Ukraine POWs.

Ukrainian drone footage revealed another Russian execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) near Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War reported in their daily assessment on Dec. 27.
