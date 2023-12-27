Government dismisses Ternopil Oblast Governor

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ternopil Oblast Governor Volodymyr Trush has been dismissed, Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in parliament, announced on Dec. 27.

Melnychuk did not provide a reason for the dismissal and Trush has not yet released a statement.

Trush became governor of Ternopil Oblast, which is situated in the west of Ukraine, in March 2020.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) detained two of his deputies and the head of the Ternopil Oblast council, Mykhailo Holovko, for accepting a bribe in June.

According to the investigation, the suspects demanded almost Hr 2.4 million ($63,500) from a businessman for constructing and repairing infrastructure in the region.

Trush denied his involvement and it is unclear whether his dismissal is related to the case.