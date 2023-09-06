Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Former Donetsk Oblast governor appointed as new head of Antimonopoly Committee

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 6, 2023 3:55 PM 1 min read
Former Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko was appointed as the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine on Sept. 6, 2023. (Photo: Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
Ukraine's Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, voted in favor of appointing Pavlo Kyrylenko as the new head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU), lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported on Sept. 6.

Some 250 lawmakers supported the decision, according to Zhelezniak.

Kyrylenko served as the governor of Donetsk Oblast from 2019-2023.

On Sept. 5, following the government’s approval, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree firing Kyrylenko from his position as head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

Additionally, the Verkhovna Rada supported the dismissal of Olga Pishchanska from her role as the head of the AMCU. Pishchanska has been in this position since July 2020.

The AMCU operates as an independent regulatory body ensuring fair competition and market regulation in Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
