Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky appoints governors of Sumy, Luhansk oblasts

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 14, 2023 1:18 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Artem Lysohor was appointed as governor of Luhansk Oblast, while Volodymyr Artiukh now heads Sumy Oblast Military Administration, the President's Office reported on April 12.

Lieutenant General Volodymyr Artiukh served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 37 years and was an advisor to the governor of Vinnytsia Oblast prior to his appointment. In August 2022, Zelensky awarded him with the Order for Merit.

Artem Lysohor previously worked as the deputy head of the National Police Department in Zhytomyr Oblast. On March 16, he was awarded with the Order for Courage.

The governor of Sumy Oblast was dismissed on Jan. 24 in the biggest reshuffle since the start of Russia's all-out war.

Several governors, including Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhii Haidai, were dismissed from their positions on March 14.

In January, Haidai denied to Suspilne reports that he would be appointed as Ukraine's ambassador to Kazakhstan but that he was ready to do so if President Volodymyr Zelensky deemed it necessary.

"I am a member of the president's team. If he sees me in some important position in another direction of the front, then I will go where he appoints me," Haidai said.

Governors, government officials lose jobs in biggest reshuffle since start of full-scale war
The Cabinet of Ministers has officially dismissed six government officials and greenlighted the firing of five governors in the most significant reshuffle since the start of the full-scale war. The Jan. 24 reshuffle came after a series of journalist investigations alleged misappropriation of funds a…
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.