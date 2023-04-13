Zelensky appoints governors of Sumy, Luhansk oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Artem Lysohor was appointed as governor of Luhansk Oblast, while Volodymyr Artiukh now heads Sumy Oblast Military Administration, the President's Office reported on April 12.

Lieutenant General Volodymyr Artiukh served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 37 years and was an advisor to the governor of Vinnytsia Oblast prior to his appointment. In August 2022, Zelensky awarded him with the Order for Merit.

Artem Lysohor previously worked as the deputy head of the National Police Department in Zhytomyr Oblast. On March 16, he was awarded with the Order for Courage.

The governor of Sumy Oblast was dismissed on Jan. 24 in the biggest reshuffle since the start of Russia's all-out war.

Several governors, including Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhii Haidai, were dismissed from their positions on March 14.

In January, Haidai denied to Suspilne reports that he would be appointed as Ukraine's ambassador to Kazakhstan but that he was ready to do so if President Volodymyr Zelensky deemed it necessary.

"I am a member of the president's team. If he sees me in some important position in another direction of the front, then I will go where he appoints me," Haidai said.