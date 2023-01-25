5 head regional prosecutors dismissed amid major reshuffle

This audio is created with AI assistance

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin dismissed five heads of regional prosecutor’s offices in the wake of a major government reshuffle this week, his office said on Jan. 25.

The heads dismissed were in charge of Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kirovohrad oblasts, according to a statement released by the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The dismissal comes a day after the Cabinet of Ministers carried out its biggest government reshuffle since the start of the full-scale invasion in the wake of scandals, some of which corruption-related.

Kostin on Jan. 24 dismissed his deputy Oleksiy Symonenko. There was no official reason included in any of the statements about the dismissal of officials.