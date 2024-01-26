Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business
Edit post

Zelensky announces new platform for government communication with businesses

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 26, 2024 11:25 PM 3 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the press in Kyiv in December 2023. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian government is creating "a new tool to communicate with entrepreneurs," the Ukrainian Economic Platform, which will include representatives of small, medium, and large businesses from across Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 26.

The move follows the recent detention of influential investment banker Ihor Mazepa, perceived by some as an escalation of law enforcement pressure on businesses. Mazepa is suspected of illegally seizing land in Kyiv Oblast in 2020-2021, which he has denied.

The Ukrainian Economic Platform "Made in Ukraine" will be managed by the government together with the Presidential Office, regional state administrations, and experts.

"' Made in Ukraine' is not just a brand, it is a large community of people, millions of Ukrainian men and women who work at enterprises. These are our people who found businesses that create jobs for others. The entire community of our business will be represented on the new platform," Zelensky said in his evening address.

"The main task is for it to be a tool for effective communication, which will always be supported by operational decisions — by what state institutions do or change, and what will create a new, normal history of relations, in particular, between law enforcement and entrepreneurs."

Case against investment banker points to increasing pressure by state on business in Ukraine
Ukrainian investment banker and head of Kyiv-based Concorde Capital, Ihor Mazepa, was detained on Jan. 18 concerning a 2014 case against the businessman in which he allegedly illegally acquired land for a cookie-cutter housing development back in 2013. Mazepa was detained by the State Bureau of Inv…
The Kyiv IndependentVladyslav Kudryk

Zelensky added he had signed a decree to formally launch the business support council that he announced earlier. According to the decree, the council will include seven prominent Ukrainian businessmen.

Those are Artem Borodatiuk, co-founder of Netpeak, Oleh Horokhovskyi, co-founder of Monobank, Kostiantyn Yefymenko, head of Biopharma, Taras Kytsmei, co-owner of SoftServe, Viacheslav Klymov, a member of Nova Poshta’s supervisory board, Oleksandr Konotopskyi, co-owner of Ajax Systems, and Dmytro Oliinyk, head of Ukraine's Council of the Federation of Employers.

Mazepa, a Ukrainian businessman and the founder of the Concorde Capital investment firm known for his criticism of state pressure on business was detained on Jan. 18, which he called an unfounded attack against his business.

His arrest sparked criticism from the Ukrainian business community that called the incident a continuation of systemic pressure from the state, including unannounced searches, asset seizure, and detentions. Ukrainian business leaders met with senior government officials on Jan. 22 to address these concerns.

Mazepa was released from pre-trial detention on Jan. 23 after a court reduced his bail from the initial Hr 350 million ($9.3 million) to Hr 21 million ($550,450).

Ukrainian companies are moving west. It’s changing the country’s economic map
When Russia intensified its shelling on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in July 2022, Yuriy Atanasov knew he had to get his company out of harm’s way. His steel pipe manufacturing company Centravis, located just 20 kilometers from Russian troops stationed across the Dnipro River at the occupied Za…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:54 PM

Denmark opens new embassy office in Mykolaiv.

"In addition to the embassy in Kyiv, we are now also permanently present in Mykolaiv, for which Denmark has taken a special responsibility in reconstruction," Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:39 PM

France has transferred 2 additional M270 LRU rocket launchers to Ukraine.

The French Ministry of Defense has transferred two additional LRU, the French version of the American M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine, the head of the "Artillery for Ukraine" coalition, Jean-Michel Guillon, said in the interview for the press service of the French Ministry of Defence, on Jan. 25.
2:41 PM

Bloomberg: Putin signals openness to peace talks, US is skeptical.

Russian representatives relayed messages to senior U.S. officials last month, Bloomberg wrote. In a surprising concession, Putin allegedly withdrew his opposition to Ukraine joining NATO in exchange for control over the occupied Ukrainian territories, amounting to about 18% of Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.