Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Investment banker Mazepa released on reduced bail

by Kateryna Denisova January 23, 2024 11:40 PM 2 min read
Igor Mazepa is the director general of the Concorde Capital investment company in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Igor Mazepa/flickr.com)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ihor Mazepa, a Ukrainian businessman and the founder of the Concorde Capital investment firm, has been released from pre-trial detention on a Hr 21 million ($550,450) bail, according to a statement by his company's press service.

The bail set by the Kyiv Pechersk District Court was reduced from the initial Hr 350 million ($9.3 million).

Mazepa, a vocal critic of state pressure on business, was detained on Jan. 18 for allegedly illegally seizing land in Kyiv Oblast in 2020-2021 as he tried to cross the border into Poland.

According to Concorde Capital, he was on his way to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, when law enforcement officers detained him and raided the company's office.

The investment banker and his press service called his detention an unfounded attack against his business. Mazepa founded Concorde Capital in 2004 and is now considered one of Ukraine's leading investment banks.

On Jan. 19, the State Bureau of Investigation said the businessman is suspected of illegally seizing land near Kyiv, calling him "the organizer of a criminal scheme."

Three more people were detained, including Mazepa's brother Yurii.

Home of detained investment banker Ihor Mazepa, vocal critic of state pressure on business, burns down overnight
The family home of detained Ukrainian investment banker Ihor Mazepa burned down overnight, Anna Diakonova, head of public relations at Mazepa’s company Concorde Capital, told the Kyiv Independent on Jan. 22.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

Mazepa's detention is related to the acquisition of land rights for the construction of the luxurious cottage resort Goodlife Park in the Vyshhorod district, Kyiv Oblast. The resort is located on the shore of the Kyiv Reservoir.

According to law enforcement, Mazepa allegedly organized a scheme to illegally seize the land on which the state-owned Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant facilities are located.

Mazepa denied the accusations. He added that his detention is linked to his "Manifesto 42" group, which emphasized the need to defend Article 42 of Ukraine's Constitution.

The article stipulates that "everyone has the right to engage in legal entrepreneurial activity" and that the state "shall ensure the protection of competition and entrepreneurial activity."

In November, the "Manifesto 42" group said that things have only worsened in the five months since President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered addressing pressure on businesses by creating a single body for inspections.

Ukrainian government officials, business leaders hold meeting amid fallout from detainment of prominent investment banker
A group of Ukrainian business leaders met with senior government officials on Jan. 22 to address concerns over the perceived escalation of law enforcement pressure on businesses, following the recent detention of influential investment banker Ihor Mazepa, Forbes Ukraine reported.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:40 PM

Investment banker Mazepa released on reduced bail.

Ihor Mazepa, a Ukrainian businessman and the founder of the Concorde Capital investment firm, has been released from pre-trial detention on a Hr 21 million ($550,450) bail, according to a statement by his company's press service.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
8:23 PM

CIA’s new video encourages Russian spies to collaborate.

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has released a new video to encourage Russian intelligence employees to cooperate. It was published under the headline "Why I contacted the CIA: For the Motherland" in the Russian language on Jan. 22 on X.
7:33 PM

Belarus charges journalist with 'discrediting the state.'

Alexander Lukashenko's regime regularly targets those who have voiced opposition his rule or openly hold pro-democracy views and continues to crack down on those with links to the mass protests that followed the Belarusian presidential election in 2020.
4:42 PM

Reuters: Italy seeks to use G7 chair to boost support for Ukraine.

Italy will use its presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) this year to challenge the increasingly popular narrative that Russia is winning in Ukraine and that the West is tiring of the war, Reuters reported on Jan. 23, citing an unnamed source familiar with Italy's plans.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.