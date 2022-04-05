Zelensky addresses UN Security Council: Russia uses veto as a weapon, UN system must be transformed.

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 5 that the United Nations failed to provide security in the world and called for reforming the organization, restoring the “strength of the UN Charter.” In his speech, Zelensky also proposed to hold a global conference in "peaceful Kyiv" to determine how to reform the world's security system.

“We must do everything in our power to pass on to the next generations an effective U.N. with the ability to respond preventatively to security challenges and thus guarantee peace,” Zelensky said.