Zelensky visits Rivne Nuclear Power Plant, discusses safety measures

President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant on July 1 and discussed regional safety measures, the President's Office reported.

During his visit, Zelensky received updates from Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine's military intelligence chief, and Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, about the operational situation on the Belarusian border and any possible threats to the nuclear plant.

Zelensky also received reports from Petro Kotin, the head of Energoatom, as well as the head of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant.

According to the President's Office, measures to enhance safety along Ukraine's northern border was a key topic covered in the meetings.

Ongoing concerns regarding Ukraine's nuclear safety have persisted since the onset of the full-scale Russian invasion, when Russian forces gained control over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which happens to be the largest in Europe.

Russian forces have repeatedly used the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as a military base to launch attacks against Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Citing intelligence reports, Zelensky announced on June 20 that Moscow is considering a terrorist attack at the plant to cause a radiation leak.

Budanov also told New Statesman on June 23 that Russia had completed preparations for a potential terror attack at the plant.

On July 1, Zelensky told Spanish journalists that another possibility was that Russian forces could return control of the plant back to Ukraine after having mined it, only to blow it up remotely.