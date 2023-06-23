Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

New Statesman: Budanov says Russia's plan to sabotage Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been 'drafted and approved'

by Dinara Khalilova June 23, 2023 11:05 PM 3 min read
A Russian serviceman patrols the territory of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on May 1, 2022. (Photo by ANDREY BORODULIN/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

In an interview for the New Statesman, Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said that Russia had completed preparations for an attack on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

When asked if the decision to conduct a sabotage act at the plant had already been made, Budanov replied that the plan had been "drafted and approved" — the only thing left is the order to proceed. "Then it can happen in a matter of minutes."

Budanov earlier warned that Russian forces had additionally mined the plant's cooler. According to the intelligence chief cited by the publication, nuclear reactors could melt down in ten hours to 14 days without cooling. Meanwhile, Russian forces could use "technical means to speed up the catastrophe."

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), however, said that no new mines were discovered during the recent missions by its chief Rafael Grossi.

Ukraine's military intelligence also found out that Russian troops had moved the equipment loaded with explosives to four of the six power units of the plant, the New Statesman wrote.

The possibility of a Russian sabotage at the Zaporizhzhia plant was reported before, but "the situation has never been as severe as now," according to Budanov.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky warns of possible Russian terrorist attack at Zaporizhzhia plant; IAEA spots no new mines at site
Key developments on June 22: * Russia considers ‘radiation leak’ at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant, warns Zelensky * Explosions reported in occupied Crimea * Russian proxies claim Ukraine hit bridge connecting Crimea to mainland Ukraine * EU provides $1.6 billion to Ukraine According to President…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on June 20, citing intelligence reports, that Moscow was considering a terrorist attack at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant by deliberately leaking radiation. According to Interior Minister, special coordination centers have already been deployed across Ukraine to prepare for the possible attack.

In its June 22 assessment, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote that Russia might be signaling its readiness to sabotage the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to prevent Ukrainian forces from launching a counteroffensive in the area.

According to the ISW, a deliberate radiation incident at the nuclear plant remains unlikely but not impossible. The think-tank explained that the radioactive leak would be difficult to control and could potentially affect Russian forces more than Ukrainian ones, depending on given conditions at the time.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe's largest nuclear power station, has been under Russian occupation since March 4, 2022.

Counteroffensive underway: ‘We overestimated Russians and underestimated ourselves’
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent introduces soldiers interviewed for the story by their first names or callsigns due to security reasons. DONETSK OBLAST – Islam’s mind was empty of thoughts and feelings as he crawled carefully towards the Russian trenches near Siversk, with grenades prepared. “…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.