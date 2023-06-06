Zelensky: Kakhovka dam explosion will not prevent liberation of occupied territories

This audio is created with AI assistance

The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam in southern Ukraine will not prevent the liberation of Russia-occupied territories, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 6, following a meeting with the top military and government officials.

"Intelligence report on the situation of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: the main conclusion is that the detonation was intentional, but the enemy acted chaotically and allowed flooding of its own equipment," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

"At the same time, the explosion did not affect Ukraine's ability to de-occupy its territories."

Zelensky added that the military's readiness is at maximum.

Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported early in the morning that Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka dam in Kherson Oblast, causing massive flooding of villages and towns downstream of the Dnipro River.

According to National Security and Defense Council chief Oleksii Danilov, the Kremlin decided to destroy the dam to hinder Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive.