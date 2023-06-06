Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kakhovka Dam
Edit post

Zelensky: Kakhovka dam explosion will not prevent liberation of occupied territories

by Martin Fornusek June 6, 2023 8:34 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference on June 6, 2023, in Kyiv. (Photo: President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam in southern Ukraine will not prevent the liberation of Russia-occupied territories, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 6, following a meeting with the top military and government officials.

"Intelligence report on the situation of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: the main conclusion is that the detonation was intentional, but the enemy acted chaotically and allowed flooding of its own equipment," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

"At the same time, the explosion did not affect Ukraine's ability to de-occupy its territories."

Zelensky added that the military's readiness is at maximum.

Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported early in the morning that Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka dam in Kherson Oblast, causing massive flooding of villages and towns downstream of the Dnipro River.

According to National Security and Defense Council chief Oleksii Danilov, the Kremlin decided to destroy the dam to hinder Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive.

Official: Ukraine not responsible for Kakhovka explosion, ‘Russia’s claims are nonsense’
National Security and Defense Council chief Oleksii Danilov said that Ukraine had nothing to do with the explosion at the Kakhovka dam, Ukrinform reported on June 6. All Russia’s claims about Ukraine’s involvement are nonsense, he added.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.