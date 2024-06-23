Zelensky: 6 more participants joined peace summit communique this week

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Six more participants have joined Ukraine’s peace summit communique this week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 23. He did not specify the new countries or organizations that signed on.

"It is important to us that every part of the world, every country, and every leader who respects international law can contribute to the advancement of peace and the full restoration of the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," Zelensky wrote on social media.

"The first Peace Summit demonstrated that it is possible to restore all aspects of security and achieve genuine peace. However, this requires global unity. We are working towards such unity."

Switzerland hosted Ukraine's global peace summit on June 15-16, with over 90 countries and organizations in attendance. Seventy-eight states and four organizations signed the final joint communique of the peace summit on June 16.

Some countries that participated but were notably absent from the list of signatories included India, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Colombia, South Africa, Thailand, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates. Russia and China did not attend.

On June 22, Zelensky announced that Barbados and the Marshall Islands had signed the joint communique after the summit.

Kyiv is planning to arrange the second global peace summit before the end of 2024.