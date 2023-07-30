Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine to discuss security guarantees with U.S. next week

by Daria Bevziuk July 31, 2023 1:17 AM 1 min read
National flags of USA and Ukraine in midtown Manhattan (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Negotiations between Ukraine and the United States for a bilateral security guarantee agreement are set to begin as early as next week, head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak reported on Telegram.

These guarantees will remain in effect until Ukraine attains NATO membership. "While Ukraine cannot join NATO due to the ongoing war, it is essential for our state to ensure reliable guarantees during this transitional phase," Yermak said.

At the Vilnius NATO summit, which took place from July 11-12, G7 countries announced that they are planning to reaffirm their long-term support of Ukraine through bilateral security commitments. They will be aimed at providing military equipment, conducting personnel trainings, and bolstering defense industry.

New states are joining the declaration on a nearly weekly basis. Ukraine will create a set of bilateral agreements incorporating specific security guarantees with each of them.

Currently, Ukraine is starting to hold negotiations on the nature of the agreement and detailed security guarantees with the U.S.

The security guarantees will entail explicit and long-lasting obligations. They will bolster Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression. The guarantees will also address sanctions, financial aid, and post-war reconstruction.

Wheat prices rise sharply after Russian attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure
Wheat and corn prices have risen sharply after a barrage of Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports and grain infrastructure that have followed the collapse of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
The Kyiv IndependentLili Bivings
Author: Daria Bevziuk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
