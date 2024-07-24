Skip to content
News Feed, Kamala Harris, Andriy Yermak, Presidential Office, United States, Ukraine
Yermak holds talks with VP Harris' national security advisor

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 24, 2024 11:05 AM 2 min read
Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak (L) and Phil Gordon (R), the national security advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris, in Washington on July 3, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Presidential Office)
Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak held talks with Phil Gordon, the national security advisor to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the Presidential Office said on July 23.

Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee for president days after incumbent President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed his vice president for the nomination.

Biden left the race amid increased pressure from high-ranking Democrats for him to drop out, citing concerns regarding Biden's fitness for office and mental acuity that intensified following the president's poor debate performance in June. While Harris secured enough delegates on July 23 for the nomination, she may still face challengers within her own party on the path toward the official vote.

Yermak and Gordon spoke about "the situation on the frontline and the increasing number of Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and communities, especially on energy infrastructure," the Presidential Office said in a statement.

Yermak also "emphasized the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defense with modern Western systems" and "discussed the further support for Ukraine from the U.S., the results of the first peace summit, and the implementation of the peace formula points."

Earlier in July, before Biden dropped out of the race, Yermak met with Gordon in Washington ahead of the NATO summit.

Gordon has extensive experience in government and previously served presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
