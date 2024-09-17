The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Military losses, Russian losses, Ukraine losses
Edit post

Around 1 million killed, wounded in Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine, WSJ reports

by Martin Fornusek September 17, 2024 1:06 PM 3 min read
A sunset over military graves in the Kharkiv cemetery 18 in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 15, 2023. (Paula Bronstein /Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Roughly 1 million Ukrainians and Russians have been killed or wounded in Moscow's all-out war against Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Sept. 17, citing undisclosed sources and Western intelligence estimates.

Kyiv and Moscow have mostly avoided commenting on the casualties their forces suffered during the war, which has been ongoing for two and half years.

A "confidential Ukrainian estimate from earlier this year" put Kyiv's losses at 80,000 soldiers killed and 400,000 wounded, the WSJ wrote, citing undisclosed sources.

President Volodymyr Zelensky presented a much lower number of military fatalities in February - 31,000. He did not reveal the number of wounded troops.

Western intelligence estimates cited by the WSJ placed Russian losses at up to 200,000 dead and 400,000 wounded. This is close to Kyiv's estimates on Moscow's casualties, which is over 635,000 killed and wounded as of Sept. 17.

Demographic disaster: Ukraine’s biggest post-war threat
The threat of a demographic crisis has been building in Ukraine for a while but Russia’s full-scale invasion has pushed it to the breaking point. The country had a population of 41 million in 2021, by the government’s reckoning. Now, it hovers around 35 million and experts warn
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell

Leaking Pentagon documents reported on by The Economist in July suggest that Russian losses could be even more serious, with the highest estimate being 728,000 troops killed, injured, or captured.

Moscow has not disclosed its casualties during the war. The last figure provided by Russian authorities was 5,937 killed soldiers as of September 2022.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Both Ukraine and Russia have sought to replenish the ranks of their militaries as there appears to be no end of the war in sight. Kyiv adopted new legislation on mobilization in the spring, lowering the conscription age from 27 to 25 and imposing stricter penalties for dodging draft.

In turn, Russia carried out a partial mobilization in September 2022 and, according to Ukraine's intelligence, continues "covertly" drafting roughly 30,000 troops every month. Moscow primarily targets residents of economically weaker regions and migrants rather than men from wealthy urban centers to avoid discontent and an economic downturn.

The war brought a demographic shock to both countries, already struggling with population growth. An estimated 14 million Ukrainians have been displaced by the war, including nearly 6.5 million who fled or were forced out abroad.

Around 650,000 Russians have permanently relocated abroad since the start of the invasion in 2022, motivated by fears of draft or opposition to the war.

As Russian losses in Ukraine hit 500,000, Putin buries future demographic risks at home
According to Ukraine’s General Staff, over half a million Russian soldiers were either killed or wounded in Ukraine during the 27-month-long full-scale war. The staggering number is in line with the estimates of the U.K. and France, which said earlier in May that the overall Russian losses are set
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:41 AM

Doctors Without Borders closes programs in Russia.

The reason for the closure was that in August, the organization received a letter from the Russian Justice Ministry with a decision to exclude the affiliate office of the non-profit association "Doctors Without Borders"(Netherlands) in Russia from the register.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.