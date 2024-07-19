Skip to content
World must pressure Russia toward diplomatic settlement, Zelensky says

by Martin Fornusek July 19, 2024 11:17 AM 2 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, at a meeting on the Ukraine Compact during the NATO Summit in Washington, DC, US, on July 11, 2024. (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
The world must exert pressure on Russia and force it to consider ending its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the BBC on July 18.

"It doesn't mean that all territories are won back by force. I think the power of diplomacy can help," Zelensky said, adding that weakening Russia on the battlefield would give Ukraine a more advantageous position in negotiations.

"By putting pressure on Russia, I think it is possible to agree to a diplomatic settlement."

Kyiv and Moscow have not led direct negotiations since unsuccessful talks in early 2022, and a Russian representative was not invited to the global peace summit hosted by Switzerland in June.

While Ukraine said it aims to invite Russia to the follow-up conference, Moscow said beforehand it would not attend.

Speaking a day ahead of the Switzerland summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that as a condition for peace negotiations, Ukraine must fully withdraw from four partially occupied oblasts that Moscow illegally annexed in 2022. Kyiv rejected this demand.

In turn, the Kremlin has rejected Ukraine's key condition in Zelensky's 10-point peace formula on the full withdrawal of Russian forces.

Peace between Russia and Ukraine is one of the claimed foreign policy goals of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump. The former president has repeatedly pledged to end the war within 24 hours, which could, according to some reports, include forcing Ukraine to cede territory.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose country is considered the most Kremlin-friendly EU and NATO member, met Trump as part of his self-styled "peace mission" in Florida, claiming that the U.S. politician would quickly demand that Ukraine hold peace talks with Russia if he is reelected.

Commenting on Trump's potential return to the White House, Zelensky said that dealing with him would be "hard work, but we (Ukrainians) are hard workers."

Author: Martin Fornusek
10:21 PM

Zelensky meets Britain's King Charles.

President Volodomyr Zelensky met with Britain's King Charles on July 18, and in a post on social media thanked the U.K. for being "one of Ukraine's closest and most important allies."
