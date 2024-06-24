Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, European Union, Sanctions against Russia, EU sanctions
Work on 15th sanctions package against Russia to 'start immediately,' Finnish FM says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 24, 2024 8:08 PM 2 min read
Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen. (Elina Valtonen/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The work on the 15th sanctions package against Russia will "start immediately," Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said on June 24 during the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg.

"I'm sure that we will be able to update also those lists of sanctioned entities," Valtonen said.

The EU Council adopted the 14th round of sanctions against Russia on June 24, aimed at tackling the circumvention of existing measures and to further restrict profits from Russia's energy industry.

The new package adds 116 individuals and entities to the sanctions list and adds several additional measures, including the prohibition of any EU facilities to be involved in the transshipment of Russian liquified natural gas (LNG) to any third-party countries.

Valtonen said the negotiations on the 14th sanctions package took a long time, but the sanctions range is very broad in scope. All EU member states had their viewpoints, which had to be considered, she added.

"I appreciate the 14th sanctions package and also the steps we are going to take to make the use of the shadow fleet by Russia impossible in the Baltic Sea region, or at least more difficult (for Russia)," Valtonen.

The Finnish foreign minister also recalled the recent increase in Russian sabotage operations in Europe, the spread of disinformation, and cyber threats targeting citizens of the EU.

Valtonen added, "There is no observer status in Europe anymore to Russia's aggression."

"We are all victims of Russia's aggression, and therefore, it is crucial that we keep on aiding Ukraine because Russia only understands power."

Despite 13 previous rounds of EU sanctions and additional measures from the U.S. and other allies, Russia's economy has remained unexpectedly resilient.

A survey conducted by the Russian Levada Center earlier in June found that only 11% of respondents said that sanctions had personally affected them or their families.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
