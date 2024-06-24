Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Hungary, Ukraine, EU, EU aid, Russian frozen assets
Edit post

EU devises workaround for possible Hungary veto of funds for Ukraine, FT reports

by Chris York and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 24, 2024 12:18 PM 2 min read
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during his annual news conference in Budapest, Hungary, on Dec. 21, 2023. (Akos Stiller/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The EU has developed a legal workaround to prevent Hungary vetoing a move to use profits from frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on June 24.

The EU Council agreed on May 21 to use profits from the frozen Russian sovereign assets to aid Ukraine, releasing up to 3 billion euros ($2.7-3.26 billion) annually, with most of it allocated to Kyiv's military needs.

But concerns have been raised about a potential veto of the move from Hungary.

Budapest has repeatedly opposed Ukraine's accession to NATO and the EU, sanctions on Russia, undermined Western aid efforts for Ukraine, and maintained close relations with Moscow throughout the full-scale war.

According to the FT, EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell said Hungary "should not be part of the decision to use this money" given it had abstained from a previous decision to use the funds in this way.

The legal workaround is scheduled to be discussed at a meeting of EU foreign ministers on June 24.

According to the FT, it will also be crucial for pressing forward with a G7 plan announced earlier this month to provide Ukraine with a $50 billion loan by the end of the year using interest from some $300 billion in frozen Russian assets.

The bulk of this money is held in EU countries meaning Hungary could vote to keep the assets immobilized indefinitely.

Hungary is also blocking three separate 500-million-euro ($540 million) tranches under the European Peace Facility (EFF) fund, as well as 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) allocated for the EFF's Ukraine Assistance Fund.

‘It really is insane:’ Ex-defense minister on Slovakia’s pro-Russian turn
Editor’s note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. When Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, neighboring Slovakia, with its own experience of decades of Russian occupation in the 20th century, became one of the staunchest supporters of Ukraine. Under the guidan…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Chris York, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:09 AM

EU Council announces 14th round of sanctions against Russia.

The new package adds 116 individuals and entities to the sanctions list, and adds a number of additional measures, including the prohibition for any EU facilities to be involved in the transshipment of Russian liquified natural gas (LNG) to any third-party countries.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:09 PM

Ukraine working on securing more air defense, Zelensky says.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his regular evening address on June 23, said that Ukraine is continuing to work on securing more air defense systems, and that the next weeks in June and July should be "no less productive" than May and the first half of June.
8:47 PM

No point in peace talks, General Budanov says.

Ukraine's Military Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer published June 23 that peace talks are pointless because the only option is to reclaim occupied territory.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.