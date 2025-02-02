Russia fines woman in occupied Crimea for 'promoting child-free lifestyle'

This audio is created with AI assistance

A 29-year-old woman in Russian-occupied Sevastopol was fined 50,000 rubles ($500) for "promoting the appeal of a child-free lifestyle" on social media, local occupation authorities reported on Jan. 31.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law banning "childfree propaganda" in November last year, equating it to the promotion of "non-traditional sexual relations."

When Putin came to power in 1999, Russia’s fertility rate stood at 1.18 children per woman, according to data collected by the U.N. It peaked at 1.79 in 2015 but declined to 1.46 in 2024, with the country facing a "devastating" demographic crisis, experts say.

According to the local occupation authorities, the woman had been posting "misanthropic content" on her VKontakte social media account and allegedly did not remove it after the law came into effect.

Screenshots allegedly from her account, included in the local occupation authorities' Telegram post, show a meme featuring American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino alongside the quote: "Making movies, not babies—that’s my motto."

The other two screenshots depict characters from TV shows and films flipping the middle finger — both have the dates and times of the posts blurred out.

Legal experts cited by independent Russian news outlet Agentsvo confirmed that this is the first recorded fine under Russia’s “childfree propaganda” law.

They warned the case could set a troubling precedent, potentially leading to fines for other non-criminal expressions, such as women speaking about the challenges of motherhood.

Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula has been under Russian occupation since 2014, when Moscow seized it following a widely condemned referendum.

The report from local occupation authorities does not clarify whether the woman was a Ukrainian resident of Sevastopol before the annexation, but Ukrainian citizens are frequently targeted by the occupying authorities.

Russia's controversial law banning so-called "child-free propaganda" also prohibits the adoption of Russian children by nationals from countries where gender transition surgeries are legal.

While Russia faces a looming demographic crisis, the names of nearly 89,000 thousand soldiers killed fighting in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine have been identified by independent Russian media.

According to data published by Ukraine's Armed Forces, 840,260 of Moscow's troops have been injured or killed since 2022.

Russian losses in Ukraine are helping fuel a demographic timebomb that could see the country’s population reduced by half by the end of the century, experts told the Kyiv Independent earlier this month..

"The impact on Russian society is devastating," said Harley Balzer, emeritus professor of government and international affairs at Georgetown University.

"From Russia's perspective, (winning the war in Ukraine) is the smaller problem. The bigger issue is, is it going to be a viable country afterward regardless?"