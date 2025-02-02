General Staff: Russia has lost 840,360 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 840,360 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 2.

This number includes 1,320 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,908tanks, 20,667 armored fighting vehicles, 35,709 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,538 artillery systems, 1,267 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,050 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 23,793 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.