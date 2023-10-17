Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

White House, Ukrainian military confirm provision of ATACMS to Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 17, 2023 11:10 PM 3 min read
A screenshot of an ATACMS launch on Oct. 17, 2023. (Valerii Zaluzhnyi/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. has provided Ukraine with Army Tactical Missiles Systems (ATACMS), the White House confirmed on Oct. 17, after the Ukrainian military said it had used them for the first time on the battlefield.

"We believe these ATACMS will provide a significant boost to Ukraine's battlefield capabilities without risking our (US) military readiness," National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

According to Watson, the ATACMS sent to Ukraine have a range of 165 kilometers. Newer variations of ATACMS have a maximum range of around 300 kilometers.

Watson neither specified the exact number of ATACMS provided to Ukraine nor when the U.S. transferred them.

She also made no reference to their recent use by the Ukrainian military to target Russian airfields in occupied Luhansk and Berdiansk, which marked the first time they have been used on the battlefield in Ukraine.

However, according to Politico, the White House reportedly made the final decision to transfer ATACMS to Ukraine in August, and the weapons were secretly part of a military aid package for Ukraine announced on Sept. 21.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and then-Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley were reportedly hesitant about sending the ATACMS to Ukraine, due to concerns that the U.S. did not currently possess a large enough stockpile should another conflict erupt somewhere else.

The medium-range variant that the U.S. ended up sending, the older Anti-Personnel/Anti-Material (APAM), was considered a compromise that would increase Ukraine's striking ability without compromising U.S. stockpiles of newer ATACMS.

Despite the shorter range, the APAM variant will be able to strike the numerous Russian armor and munitions depots, command and control centers, and logistics that are massed close behind the front lines.

The first battlefield usage of ATACMS on Oct. 17 did precisely this, reportedly destroying nine helicopters, an air defense system, an ammunition warehouse, and other airfield infrastructure.

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi shared a video earlier on Oct. 17 showing the ATACMS being launched in Ukraine.

0:00
/
A video shared by Ukraine's Armed Forces on Oct. 17, 2023, which it says shows ATACMS in use in Ukraine. (Valery Zaluzhnyi/Telegram)

In his evening address on Oct. 17, President Volodymyr Zelensky also confirmed that the Ukrainian military used U.S.-provided ATACMS on the battlefield.

Debates and premature announcements about the U.S.' delivery of ATACMS to Ukraine have been regularly reported for months, but no official date was ever announced.

Their delivery was deliberately kept secret, unnamed officials told CNN earlier on Oct. 17, because they were concerned that Russian forces would move equipment out of the missile's range if they knew when they would arrive.

Washington has repeatedly resisted sending ATACMS to Ukraine, citing the fear of escalation and the U.S. military's alleged shortage of such weapons.

Meanwhile, the U.K. and France provided Ukraine with their own Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles, respectively.

US will reportedly give ATACMS to Ukraine. Will it change the war?
After over a year of pleading to get long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) from the U.S., Ukraine might finally receive this much desired weapon. Though to Ukraine’s disappointment it was not included in the latest military aid package worth $325 million announced by Washington on Sept.…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.