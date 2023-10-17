Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine's special forces say they destroyed 9 Russian helicopters in occupied territories

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 17, 2023 2:47 PM 2 min read
A tail part of Russian helicopter that was shot down in Kherson Oblast is exhibited in the Dnipro History Museum on June 2, 2023 in Dnipro, Ukraine. (Global Images Ukraine / Getty)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian overnight strikes on Russian military airfields in occupied Luhansk and Berdiansk destroyed nine helicopters, an air defense system, and an ammunition warehouse, the Special Operations Forces reported on Oct. 17.

The attacks also hit the airfields’ runways and “special equipment" stored at the premises, the Ukrainian military said, without elaborating on the nature of this equipment.

Dozens of Russian personnel were killed and wounded as a result of the operation, according to the report. “Bodies are still being pulled from the rubble.”

The Special Operations Forces is a branch of Ukraine’s Armed Forces that conducts reconnaissance missions and covert operations behind enemy lines.

The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova

Ukraine continues its offensive operations in the direction of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The city has been under occupation since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Luhansk in Ukraine's east, like Donetsk and Crimea, has been occupied by Russia since 2014.

The delivery of Western long-range weapons has allowed Ukrainian forces to strike deep into Russian-occupied territory, including Crimea.

Since the summer, Ukraine has repeatedly attacked Russian military targets on the peninsula due to the importance of Crimea for Russian logistics routes.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
