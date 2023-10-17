Ukraine's special forces say they destroyed 9 Russian helicopters in occupied territories

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian overnight strikes on Russian military airfields in occupied Luhansk and Berdiansk destroyed nine helicopters, an air defense system, and an ammunition warehouse, the Special Operations Forces reported on Oct. 17.

The attacks also hit the airfields’ runways and “special equipment" stored at the premises, the Ukrainian military said, without elaborating on the nature of this equipment.

Dozens of Russian personnel were killed and wounded as a result of the operation, according to the report. “Bodies are still being pulled from the rubble.”

The Special Operations Forces is a branch of Ukraine’s Armed Forces that conducts reconnaissance missions and covert operations behind enemy lines.

Ukraine continues its offensive operations in the direction of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The city has been under occupation since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Luhansk in Ukraine's east, like Donetsk and Crimea, has been occupied by Russia since 2014.

The delivery of Western long-range weapons has allowed Ukrainian forces to strike deep into Russian-occupied territory, including Crimea.

Since the summer, Ukraine has repeatedly attacked Russian military targets on the peninsula due to the importance of Crimea for Russian logistics routes.