War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia's War Human Story Company News
Welsh Parliament recognizes Holodomor as genocide against Ukrainian people

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 25, 2023 10:15 PM 1 min read
A photo taken on May 18, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine, of a monument memorializes the "lost childhood of children" during the Holodomor, a man-made famine orchestrated by the Soviet Union that killed upward of 3 million Ukrainians in the 1930s. (Oleg Pereverzev/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Welsh Parliament has recognized the Holodomor famine as a genocide against the Ukrainian people, the Ukrainian embassy in the U.K. announced on Oct. 25.

The Holodomor, a man-made famine that took place between 1932-33, occurred during Joseph Stalin's reign over the Soviet Union and caused an estimated 3.5 to 5 million Ukrainian deaths.

"It's a significant milestone in restoring historical justice and raising awareness about the millions of innocent victims!" the embassy wrote on the social media platform X.

"The memory and legacy of Gareth Jones also deserve a wider recognition by the international community," the embassy noted, referring to a Welsh journalist who was the first to report on the famine.

The Ukrainian government has called on the international community to recognize the Holodomor as a genocide. Around 30 countries have taken this step so far.

Wales, one of the historical countries comprising the U.K., has its own devolved legislature. The U.K. parliament in London passed a resolution recognizing the Holodomor as genocide in May this year.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
