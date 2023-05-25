UK parliament recognizes Holodomor as genocide

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. parliament has recognized the Holodomor famine as genocide against the Ukrainian people, Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak announced on May 25.

"Thank you. Historical justice is the key to understanding who and what is true evil," Yermak commented.

The Holodomor, a man-made famine that took place between 1932-33, occurred during Joseph Stalin's reign over the Soviet Union and caused an estimated 3.5 to 5 million Ukrainian deaths. Some scholars say the number may have been as high as 10.5 million.

The Ukrainian government has been calling on the international community to recognize it as a genocide.

To date, 28 other countries recognize Holodomor, including Iceland, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Bulgaria, and most recently Slovenia.