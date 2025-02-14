Ukraine needs 1.5 million-strong army in absence of NATO membership — Zelensky on alternative security guarantees

This audio is created with AI assistance

If Ukraine does not join NATO as part of a peace deal, it will need Western support to maintain an army of 1.5 million soldiers as deterrence agains a future Russian invasion, President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters on Feb. 14 at the Munich Security Conference.

The remarks come amid ongoing uncertainty around possible alternative workable security guarantees for Ukraine given the reluctance of some NATO members to invite Ukraine to join the alliance.

Previously floated ideas have included the presence of European troops on the ground in Ukraine, but without an open signal from Washington backing the idea, little progress has been made.

"It doesn't matter what country these forces are from. In any case, we need 1.5 million troops if we are not in NATO," Zelensky said.

"If we really want not to be afraid of a new occupation or a new Russian invasion, these are real security guarantees. (Vladimir) Putin will know that he has a 1.5 million army, and Ukraine has a 1.5 million army. If he wants to come and die (in Ukraine), he is welcome to do so," Zelensky added.

Ukraine currently has 110 combat brigades, while Russia has 220, according to Zelensky. "So, we need 220," he added.

Ukraine officially applied to join NATO in September 2022 following Russia's full-scale invasion. While NATO members asserted at the 2024 summit in Washington, D.C., that Ukraine's path to membership is "irreversible," they have yet to extend a formal invitation.

Ukraine has relied on NATO member states for military aid in its defense against Russia's full-scale invasion. Ukraine regularly holds visits and summits with NATO leaders.