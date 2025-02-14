Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, NATO, Ukrainian armed forces, Volodymyr Zelensky, Vladimir Putin
Ukraine needs 1.5 million-strong army in absence of NATO membership — Zelensky on alternative security guarantees

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 14, 2025 7:34 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky talking to journalists during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on Feb. 14, 2025. (Olena Zashko/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

If Ukraine does not join NATO as part of a peace deal, it will need Western support to maintain an army of 1.5 million soldiers as deterrence agains a future Russian invasion, President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters on Feb. 14 at the Munich Security Conference.

The remarks come amid ongoing uncertainty around possible alternative workable security guarantees for Ukraine given the reluctance of some NATO members to invite Ukraine to join the alliance.

Previously floated ideas have included the presence of European troops on the ground in Ukraine, but without an open signal from Washington backing the idea, little progress has been made.

"It doesn't matter what country these forces are from. In any case, we need 1.5 million troops if we are not in NATO," Zelensky said.

"If we really want not to be afraid of a new occupation or a new Russian invasion, these are real security guarantees. (Vladimir) Putin will know that he has a 1.5 million army, and Ukraine has a 1.5 million army. If he wants to come and die (in Ukraine), he is welcome to do so," Zelensky added.

Ukraine currently has 110 combat brigades, while Russia has 220, according to Zelensky. "So, we need 220," he added.

Ukraine officially applied to join NATO in September 2022 following Russia's full-scale invasion. While NATO members asserted at the 2024 summit in Washington, D.C., that Ukraine's path to membership is "irreversible," they have yet to extend a formal invitation.

Ukraine has relied on NATO member states for military aid in its defense against Russia's full-scale invasion. Ukraine regularly holds visits and summits with NATO leaders.

‘Crazy’ Putin could attack NATO in 2026, Russia building up troops in Belarus, Zelensky says
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia plans to deploy 15 divisions, totaling 100,000 to 150,000 troops, primarily in Belarus.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
NATO member turning pro-Russia? Inside Slovakia’s political turmoil.

Slovakia, a landlocked country on Ukraine’s western border, is undergoing a dramatic political shift under Prime Minister Robert Fico. As Fico meets with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and cracks down on opposition voices at home, protests are erupting across the country. Tens of thousands of Slovaks have taken to the streets, fearing that their democracy is at risk.
