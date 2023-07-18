Yermak: Russian drones still have Western-made parts, new sanctions needed

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone shot down over Mykolaiv last night was made with parts from Western countries, Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak said on July 18. The drone was one of four shot down over Mykolaiv Oblast in the early hours of July 18.

Yermak posted on Telegram an image of the Iranian-made Shahed drone's engine with the words "Made in Ireland" clearly visible on the carburetor.

"Russians often erase serial numbers in foreign components," he added, posting a second image of the drone's internal components where the serial number had been removed.

A photo posted by Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak of a downed Russian Shahed drone's engine with the words "Made in Ireland" clearly visible on the carburetor. (Andrii Yermak/Telegram) A photo posted by Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak of a downed Russian Shahed drone's engine with words scratched out on the carburetor. (Andrii Yermak/Telegram)

Yermak called for new sanctions and strengthened controls: "If the new 'Shaheds' and missiles now have Western or Asian components - there are not enough restrictions. The manufacturing companies also cannot accept that their components are present in weapons that kill people."

"Russia has been buying foreign technological products for many years, but now, when they are becoming instruments of killing people, terrorism and genocide, this cannot continue," he continued.

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov previously reported on June 3 that the Ukrainian authorities found parts inside drones "that are not produced either in Iran or in Russia."

Danilov stressed that it is vital to look into how Western spare parts that Moscow could use for the drones are ending up in Russia or Iran despite the sanctions.