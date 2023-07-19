Ireland to provide $5.6 million in humanitarian aid

This audio is created with AI assistance

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced 5 million euros ($5.6 million dollars) in humanitarian aid during his state visit to Kyiv on July 19.

Varadkar stated that 2 million euros ($2.24 million) will be allocated to the United Nations Humanitarian Fund, and 3 million euros ($3.36 million) will be spent in Ukraine by the Red Cross to help the ongoing emergency response and humanitarian crisis following the destruction of the Kakhovka dam.

During his visit, Varadkar went to Bucha, the site of a Russian massacre against Ukrainian civilians, together with Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin.

"This morning I came face to face with the horror inflicted by Russia’s forces on the people of Ukraine," Varadkar said at a press conference alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I gave a commitment to President Zelensky, and to the people of Ukraine, that we will continue to offer our practical as well as our political backing."

Varadkar mentioned that this sum is in addition to the 100 million euros ($112.2 million dollars) that Ireland has already allocated to providing aid to Ukraine. He also stated that Ireland will join the mission to train the Ukrainian military in the field of demining and military healthcare.

Dublin has provided Ukraine with non-lethal military and humanitarian assistance but has refused to provide lethal aid, citing its neutrality.

Varadkar also commented on the images of a Russian attack drone shot down over Mykolaiv, which had the words "Made in Ireland" clearly visible on its engine.

"We know about the downing of this drone," but said that "we do not believe that any Irish companies could have violated sanctions," with "some third parties" perhaps to blame.

The Irish Department of Trade has said it is investigating how the components allegedly made in Ireland ended up in the Iranian-made Shahed drone.