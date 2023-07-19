Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ireland to provide $5.6 million in humanitarian aid

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 19, 2023 6:24 PM 2 min read
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar visits Bucha after arriving in Ukraine on July 19, 2023. (Source: Prosecutor General's Office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced 5 million euros ($5.6 million dollars) in humanitarian aid during his state visit to Kyiv on July 19.  

Varadkar stated that 2 million euros ($2.24 million) will be allocated to the United Nations Humanitarian Fund, and 3 million euros ($3.36 million) will be spent in Ukraine by the Red Cross to help the ongoing emergency response and humanitarian crisis following the destruction of the Kakhovka dam.

During his visit, Varadkar went to Bucha, the site of a Russian massacre against Ukrainian civilians, together with Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin.

"This morning I came face to face with the horror inflicted by Russia’s forces on the people of Ukraine," Varadkar said at a press conference alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I gave a commitment to President Zelensky, and to the people of Ukraine, that we will continue to offer our practical as well as our political backing."

Varadkar mentioned that this sum is in addition to the 100 million euros ($112.2 million dollars) that Ireland has already allocated to providing aid to Ukraine. He also stated that Ireland will join the mission to train the Ukrainian military in the field of demining and military healthcare.

Dublin has provided Ukraine with non-lethal military and humanitarian assistance but has refused to provide lethal aid, citing its neutrality.

Varadkar also commented on the images of a Russian attack drone shot down over Mykolaiv, which had the words "Made in Ireland" clearly visible on its engine.

"We know about the downing of this drone," but said that "we do not believe that any Irish companies could have violated sanctions," with "some third parties" perhaps to blame.

The Irish Department of Trade has said it is investigating how the components allegedly made in Ireland ended up in the Iranian-made Shahed drone.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

