Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
WSJ: China helps Russia's war in Ukraine, trade data shows

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 4, 2023 4:32 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

China is allegedly providing Russia’s army with military means despite sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Chinese state-owned companies provide Moscow with navigation equipment, jamming technology, and fighter-jet parts, customs records show.

Dual-use equipment that can be used for civilian and military purposes appears to come from China mainly, according to the analysis of over 84,000 shipments.

Russia can still import much-needed chips, infrared cameras, and radar equipment from China and other countries that haven’t joined the U.S.-led efforts to cut off Moscow from global markets through Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, accused by Western officials of bypassing sanctions.

In a statement to CNN, the U.S. State Department spokesperson expressed concerns about China's "alignment with Russia as Moscow continues its brutal and unlawful invasion of Ukraine."

The statement came after Russian and Chinese leaders Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping held a phone call on Dec. 30.

“Beijing claims to be neutral, but its behavior makes clear it is still investing in close ties to Russia,” the spokesperson told CNN, adding that “those that side with Moscow in this unjust war will inevitably find themselves on the wrong side of history.”

The spokesperson said that the U.S. and the EU had warned China of the consequences of providing Russia with military assistance for its war against Ukraine or systematic assistance with sanctions evasion.

On Dec. 30, Xi told Putin that China is ready to “increase political cooperation” with Russia “to be global partners.”

On Dec. 22, China’s and Russia’s naval forces engaged in joint military drills in the East China Sea, the latest in a series of exercises that showcase the deepening defense ties between the two countries.

