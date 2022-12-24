Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Associated Press: Russia, China conduct joint naval drills

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 23, 2022 12:46 am
Share

On Dec. 22, Russian and Chinese naval forces engaged in joint military drills in the East China Sea, the latest in a series of exercises that showcase the deepening defense ties between the two countries, Associated Press reported.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the Varyag missile cruiser, the Marshal Shaposhnikov destroyer, and two corvette warships from Russia’s Pacific Fleet participated in the drills, which began the day before. China deployed two destroyers, a diesel submarine, and other ships for the exercise, the report said. Moscow’s and Beijing’s aircraft also participated in the maneuvers, which included firing exercises and anti-submarine drills, according to the ministry.

The previous day, Russia’s Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, travelled to China for an unannounced meeting with President Xi Jinping. According to Reuters, Medvedev and Xi discussed the “no limits” strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing, as well as Russia’s war in Ukraine, though Medvedev did not provide further details.

Medvedev’s trip occurred as President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Washington for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden. Before the face-to-face meeting with Zelensky, the Biden administration announced a new $1.85 billion military aid package for Ukraine, including the first long-sought Patriot air defense system.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK