Von der Leyen suggests replacing Russian LNG with US supplies in phone call with Trump

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen suggesting replacing Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) with U.S. exports in a phone conversation with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Nov. 8.

Von der Leyen spoke with Trump three days after his victory in the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Replacing Europe's supplies of Russian LNG was "one of the topics" the two leaders discussed, von der Leyen told reporters in Budapest.

"We still get a whole lot of LNG via Russia, from Russia," she said.

"And why not replace it with American LNG, which is cheaper, and brings down our energy prices?"

The European Union imposed its first major restrictions on Russian gas, including LNG, in its 14th sanctions package in June. Russia still remains Europe's second-largest importer of LNG, after the U.S.

The phone call with Trump did not involve details on the future of LNG shipments, von der Leyen clarified.

"That is something where we can get into a discussion," she said.

Other topics of the call included E.U.-U.S. relations, defense, and the war in Ukraine, von der Leyen said on X.

Trump's re-election has sparked fears that the new administration in Washington may reduce cooperation with Europe and support for Kyiv, opting instead to pursue a deal with the Moscow favorable to the Kremlin.