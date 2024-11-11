Video shows Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter set ablaze at Moscow Oblast airport, HUR claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Mi-24 type attack helicopter was set ablaze and destroyed at an airbase in Russia's Moscow Oblast, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) claimed on Nov. 11.

In a post on Telegram, HUR said the aircraft was attacked at the Klin-5 airbase overnight on Nov. 9-10, and attached a video allegedly showing it on fire.

It did not say how the helicopter was set ablaze. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the video.

HUR said the helicopter belonged to the 92nd squadron of the 344th center of combat application and retraining of the air force of the army aviation of Russia.

"HUR would like to remind everyone that for every war crime committed against Ukraine, the occupier will receive a fair punishment," HUR said.

Earlier on Nov. 11, Ukraine's General Staff reported that Russia had lost 329 helicopters since the start of the full-scale invasion.