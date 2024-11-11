Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russian losses, Russia, Ukraine, War
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 710,660 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 11, 2024 8:13 AM 1 min read
Artillery units of the 108th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Ukrainian Army while they fire at Russian positions with 'Mini Grad' multi-barrel rocket launcher systems stationed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine on Nov. 7, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 710,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 11.

This number includes 1,770 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,253 tanks, 18,766 armored fighting vehicles, 28,802 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,314 artillery systems, 1,245 multiple launch rocket systems, 996 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,676 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine launches largest drone attack on Moscow; Russian casualties reached record high in October
Key developments on Nov. 9-10: * Ukrainian forces launch largest drone attack on Moscow * Russian casualties reached record high in October, UK defense minister says * Russia set to launch 50,000-strong offensive in Kursk Oblast, including North Koreans, NYT reports * Trump urges Putin to avoid…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:15 AM  (Updated: )

Russian drone strike in Mykolaiv kills 5, injures 1.

Four people were killed and one 45-year-old woman was hospitalized following the attack, Governor Vitalii Kim said. Search and rescue operations have reportedly been completed.
2:20 PM

Ukraine launches largest drone attack on Moscow.

Russian air defense shot down 70 Ukrainian drones, including 34 in Moscow Oblast, in Ukraine’s largest drone attack on the Russian capital, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Nov. 10.
4:34 AM

EU preparing 15th sanctions package against Russia, targeting foreign-made parts.

"We have to strengthen anti-sanctions circumvention measures because Russia cannot produce (weaponry) without imported parts, chips and other components," the EU's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, said at a news conference in Kyiv. "We should use sanctions to isolate Russia's industrial capabilities from imports from other countries."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.