General Staff: Russia has lost 710,660 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 710,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 11.

This number includes 1,770 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,253 tanks, 18,766 armored fighting vehicles, 28,802 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,314 artillery systems, 1,245 multiple launch rocket systems, 996 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,676 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.