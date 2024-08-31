Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Venezuela, War, International Legion, Prisoners of war
Edit post

Venezuela extradites 2 Colombians to Russia for fighting in Ukraine

by Dmytro Basmat August 31, 2024 6:32 AM 2 min read
Illustrative image: Youngsters walk past graffiti depicting the flags of Venezuela and Russia reading "Together we will defeat COVID-19" in Caracas on March 4, 2021. (Yuri Cortez/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian authorities detained two Colombian nationals who fought for Ukraine, Russia's Security Service (FSB) said on Aug. 30. The two Colombian men were extradited from Venezuela after being detained by Venezuelan authorities during a layover in Caracas, on-route back home to Colombia.

The two men, Alexander Ante and Jose Aron Medina, reportedly joined the International Legion in the summer of 2023, Spanish media reported. They were detained in the Caracas airport in mid-July by Venezuelan authorities who allegedly confirmed their participation in the war for Ukraine.

According to the FSB, the men were allegedly found with document outlining their involvement with the war as well as Ukrainian military attire.

The extradition to Russia marks the first such case since the full-scale invasion began. The extradition is largely seen as a symbolic move as Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro continues to underscore his close relationship with Moscow, bolstered by the shared animosity toward the West.

Maduro has denounced Western sanctions imposed against Russia over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and called Caracas and Moscow "loyal allies."

Earlier this summer in an attempted show of force, two Russian naval ships docked in Venezuela's La Guaira port on July 2 after exercises in the North Atlantic supposedly intended to "show the flag" in the region.

The two men were placed in pre-trial detention on Aug. 30 in Moscow’s high-security Lefortovo prison. In convicted, the men face up to 15-year in prison.

Russian POWs on their capture in Kursk Oblast: ‘Commanders just disappeared’
Halfway down a narrow corridor painted all in gray, the guard wrestles with a bulky lock to gain entry to the prison cell. Inside are around twenty young men, sitting on a criss-crossing pattern of metal bunk beds. In the corner of the room, plastic cups and books are stacked
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:32 AM

Venezuela extradites 2 Colombians to Russia for fighting in Ukraine.

Russian authorities detained two Colombian nationals who fought for Ukraine, Russia's Security Service (FSB) said on Aug. 30. The two Colombian men were extradited from Venezuela after being detained by Venezuelan authorities during a layover in Caracas, on-route back home to Colombia.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.