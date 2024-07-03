Russian naval ships dock in Venezuela after Cuba stopover

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Two Russian naval ships docked in Venezuela's La Guaira port on July 2 after exercises in the North Atlantic supposedly intended to "show the flag" in the region.

The frigate Admiral Gorshkov and the replenishment tanker Akademik Pashin were part of a small group of vessels from the Northern Fleet that arrived in Cuba last month, along with a tugboat and a nuclear-powered submarine.

The voyage, which has been closely tracked by the U.S., was broadly seen as a demonstration by Russia that it can still project naval power, even after the losses Ukraine inflicted on its Black Sea Fleet.

The visit to the two Latin American countries underscores their close relations with Moscow, bolstered by the shared animosity toward Washington.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has denounced Western sanctions imposed against Russia over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and called Caracas and Moscow "loyal allies."

At the same time, Maduro seeks talks with the U.S. on easing sanctions on his own country ahead of the presidential election, which could secure him a third term in office.

The July 28 vote has been dubbed the "greatest challenge" to Maduro's United Socialist Party, which has held a tight grip on the country for 25 years but is facing increasingly dire social and economic crises.