Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Russian Navy, Latin America, Venezuela, United States
Edit post

Russian naval ships dock in Venezuela after Cuba stopover

by Martin Fornusek July 3, 2024 10:03 AM 2 min read
Class frigate Admiral Gorshkov (L-back) and oil tanker Academic Pashin, part of the Russian naval detachment visiting Venezuela, arrive at La Guaira's harbor on July 2, 2024. (Federico Parra/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Two Russian naval ships docked in Venezuela's La Guaira port on July 2 after exercises in the North Atlantic supposedly intended to "show the flag" in the region.

The frigate Admiral Gorshkov and the replenishment tanker Akademik Pashin were part of a small group of vessels from the Northern Fleet that arrived in Cuba last month, along with a tugboat and a nuclear-powered submarine.

The voyage, which has been closely tracked by the U.S., was broadly seen as a demonstration by Russia that it can still project naval power, even after the losses Ukraine inflicted on its Black Sea Fleet.

The visit to the two Latin American countries underscores their close relations with Moscow, bolstered by the shared animosity toward Washington.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has denounced Western sanctions imposed against Russia over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and called Caracas and Moscow "loyal allies."

At the same time, Maduro seeks talks with the U.S. on easing sanctions on his own country ahead of the presidential election, which could secure him a third term in office.

The July 28 vote has been dubbed the "greatest challenge" to Maduro's United Socialist Party, which has held a tight grip on the country for 25 years but is facing increasingly dire social and economic crises.

Venezuelan opposition leader: Ukraine will never convince Latin, African autocrats
Russia is infamous for its malign influence in Latin America – from pouring billions of dollars to help local dictators stay in power and spreading its propaganda to committing crimes against civilians through the hands of private military companies. It is also widely assumed that Russian propagand…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina
Author: Martin Fornusek
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions. It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:53 AM

Ukraine receives $2.2 billion from IMF.

"These funds will help finance critical budget expenditures, social benefits, and the salaries of doctors and teachers," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
9:59 AM

Russian attack on Dnipro kills 3, injures 18.

The Suspilne outlet reported that a local shopping center was hit but did not provide additional details. Ukrainian officials are yet to comment on the consequences of the attack.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:38 AM

Putin arrives in Kazakhstan for Russia-China-led summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kazakhstan on July 3 for regional security and defense discussions, according to the Kremlin. He is also set to hold a series of bilateral meetings with leaders from China and Turkey.
4:59 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Nikopol kills 4, injures 10.

Russian troops attacked the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 2, killing four people and injuring 10, including children, regional Governor Serhii Lysak reported citing preliminary information.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.