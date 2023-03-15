Back

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is looking for a producer.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of 37 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.





Responsibilities:

Organization of filming (logistics and coordinating crew members);

Organization of business trips;

Coordinating the freelancers' work;

Searching for filming locations;

Searching for expert contacts;

Organization of presenting investigative films.





Requirements:

Previous experience of working in a similar position;

Have own contact databases;

Understand the specifics of journalistic investigations;

High communication skills and ability to work in a team;

Devotion to the values of independent journalism;

Being based in Kyiv;

English language proficiency (B2 or higher)





We offer:

market-level compensation;

working with a young and highly motivated team, for an award-winning media startup;

busy but flexible work schedule;





Please submit your CV and motivation letter to jobs@kyivindependent.com. Put “Producer” in the subject line of the email. The candidates with relevant skills and experience will be invited for an interview.

Note: It’s a full-time position. Hybrid format of work is possible for this position upon agreement.