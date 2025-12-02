Hello, this is Chris York, reporting from Kyiv on day 1,378 of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

While the international focus remains on Trump's peace deal negotiations in Moscow, our focus in this blog is on updates from the front:

Drones launched by Ukraine's military intelligence struck Russian air defense systems in occupied Donbas, the agency claimed on Dec. 2, knocking out a launcher from a S-300 SAM system, and two 1L125 Niobium-SV radar stations.

"Such strikes significantly reduce the ability of Muscovites to control the airspace over Donbas and create conditions for new air operations of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," HUR said in a post on Telegram.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the report.

Ukraine detains British ex-military trainer suspected of spying for Russia, SBU source says

Last updated 2:21 p.m. Kyiv time.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained British citizen Ross David Cutmore, who came to Ukraine as a military instructor, on suspicion of working for Russian intelligence, an SBU source told the Kyiv Independent on Dec. 2.

The security agency announced Cutmore's detention on Oct. 29 without disclosing his name at the time, presenting him as a "former military instructor" from Europe who was covertly working for Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) from Kyiv.

A number of foreign veterans have flocked to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022 to serve as instructors or volunteers in the Ukrainian military.

Cutmore, reportedly a former British soldier who was deployed in the Middle East, arrived in Ukraine in early 2024 to train Ukrainian soldiers in the use of firearms and tactical skills.

Several months later, the military trainer left the job and reached out to Russian intelligence services with an offer of collaboration, seeking "easy money," the SBU said in October.

According to the investigation, Cutmore was passing information on Ukraine's military to Russia and was plotting unspecified "terrorist attacks." The suspect is in custody and faces up to 12 years in prison.

Russian tanker reportedly hit by sea drones in Black Sea near Turkish coast

Last updated 1:47 p.m. Kyiv time.

A Russian oil tanker reportedly came under a drone attack in the Black Sea while en route to a port in northern Turkey on Dec. 2, according to Turkish authorities.

"The tanker MIDVOLGA-2, carrying sunflower oil from Russia to Georgia, reported being attacked 80 miles off our coast," the Turkish Transport Ministry wrote on X on Dec. 2. "Currently, there are no casualties among the 13 crew members, and the vessel has not requested assistance. The ship is proceeding toward Sinop under its own power."

According to Marine Traffic, an online ship-tracking platform, the Midvolga-2 is an oil and chemical tanker just under 140 meters long and sails under the Russian flag.

Citing unnamed Turkish officials, Bloomberg reported that the Midvolga-2 was struck by sea drones.

Eighty miles would be outside Turkey’s territorial waters but well within its Exclusive Economic Zone.

There has been no confirmation or even official mention of Ukraine in connection to the attack on the Midvolga-2, but it follows a series of recent Ukrainian strikes on Russia’s “shadow fleet” — vessels that skirt sanctions to sell Russian fossil fuels abroad. These strikes have typically used “Sea Baby” naval drones.

At least 6 killed, 70 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2

At least six people were killed and 24 others injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine from the evening of Nov. 30 to the morning of Dec. 1, according to authorities.

Ukraine’s Air Force said Dec. 1 that Russia launched 62 strike drones of various types, including Shahed-type drones, from several directions in Russia and occupied Crimea. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 39 of them, while 20 drones hit eight locations.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a Russian ballistic missile struck Dnipro industrial area on Dec. 1, killing four people and injuring 45 others, local authorities said. A further two people were injured in drone strikes later in the day.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was killed and three injured, Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram.

In Sumy Oblast, one person was killed and another injured when a drone struck a car in the Bilopil community, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, six civilians were injured as Russian forces attacked six settlements over the past day, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram.

In Kherson Oblast, 13 people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,175,030 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost about 1,173,920 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 1.

The figure includes 1,110 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day, according to the report.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,387 tanks, 23,679 armored fighting vehicles, 68,641 vehicles and fuel tanks, 34,768 artillery systems, 1,552 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,253 air defense systems, 430 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 86,141 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.