Hello, this is Jared Goyette, reporting from Kyiv on day 1,377 of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

While the international focus remains on Trump's peace deal negotiations , our focus in this blog is on updates from the front:

Our top story so far:

DeepState: Russia seized about 90% more territory in November than in October

Russian forces captured about 505 square kilometers (195 square miles) of Ukrainian territory in November, almost twice the gains recorded in September, the Ukrainian open-source mapping project DeepState said in an assessment published Dec. 1.

DeepState said roughly 40% of those advances came in the area around Huliaipole, even though only 16% of recorded Russian assault operations took place on the stretch of front between Huliaipole and Hornyk.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell published an analysis of that section of the front in November:

“Unlike the raging battles around places like Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, or Kupiansk — where Ukraine has deployed some of its top brigades and drone units, and where the situation, though difficult, remains under control, as Ukrainian military spokespeople often like to say — the defense of these “Wild Fields” further south is in an almost perpetual state of semi-chaos.

Poor coordination between units and the frequent need to pull back from combat positions have prevented Ukrainian forces from stabilizing their lines of defense.”



DeepState said the Ukrainian army had stabilized the front near Huliaipole on Nov. 27.

The project noted that the situation also remained difficult around Pokrovsk and Mirnograd, which together accounted for 32.5% of all Russian attacks in November.

Russian forces captured about 35 square kilometers (14 square miles) near and in Pokrovsk and about 21.5 square kilometers (8 square miles) around Mirnograd, for a total of 56.5 square kilometers (22 square miles), or roughly 11% of all territory gained that month, according to the project.

In total, DeepState said Russian troops carried out about 5,990 assault operations in November, the highest monthly figure this year and second only to last December since November 2023, the project said.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify DeepState’s figures.

At least 6 killed, 24 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1

At least six people were killed and 24 others injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine from the evening of Nov. 30 to the morning of Dec. 1, according to authorities.

Ukraine’s Air Force said Dec. 1 that Russia launched 89 strike drones of various types, including Shahed-type drones, from several directions in Russia and occupied Crimea. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 63 of them, while 26 drones hit nine locations in northern, eastern, and southern Ukraine, the Air Force said on Telegram.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a Russian guided air bomb hit a residential area of Zaporizhzhia city at around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30, killing five people and injuring eight, Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian drone struck a civilian car in the Bilopillia community on the morning of Dec. 1, killing the 53-year-old driver and lightly injuring a passenger, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said,

In Chernihiv Oblast, two civilian women were injured over the past day when Russian drones hit an energy facility in the town of Mena and a house in a village in the Desnianska community, Governor Vyacheslav Chaus said on Telegram.

In Kharkiv Oblast, four civilians were injured as Russian forces attacked five settlements over the past day, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram. Three women aged 67, 65 and 73 were injured in Bashylivka in the Blyzniuky community, and a 52-year-old man was injured in Ploske in the Velykyi Burluk community, he said.

In Kherson Oblast, nine people, including one child, were injured between 6 a.m. on Nov. 30 and 6 a.m. on Dec. 1 as Russian forces carried out drone, air, and artillery strikes on more than 30 settlements, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces attacked Ternivka in the Pavlohrad district with drones at night and in the morning, sparking a fire and damaging infrastructure, acting Governor Vladyslav Haivanenko said on Telegram.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,173,920 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost about 1,173,920 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 1.

The figure includes 1,060 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day, according to the report.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,387 tanks, 23,678 armored fighting vehicles, 68,583 vehicles and fuel tanks, 34,754 artillery systems, 1,552 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,253 air defense systems, 430 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 86,090 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.