Newsroom assistant
Please submit your CV and a motivation letter to jobs.kyivindependent@gmail.com and state the name of the vacancy “Newsroom assistant” in the title of the email.
The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English language publication, is looking to fill a newsroom assistant position.
Responsibilities:
- Transcribing interviews in Ukrainian, English and Russian languages;
- Providing logistical and admin support to editorial team members:
- handling accreditation procedures;
- booking accommodations and transportation for work travels;
- finding and booking relevant premises or locations for shooting;
- handling equipment rent and purchase.
- Providing other operational admin support to editorial team members.
Requirements:
- Strong command of English language (upper intermediate or advanced);
- Native or fluent in Ukrainian;
- Ability to communicate effectively with team members and external stakeholders;
- Ability to work under pressure, on tight deadlines;
- Acceptance of the values of the Kyiv Independent;
- Flexibility and eagerness to learn and grow professionally.
We offer:
- market level compensation;
- busy, but flexible work schedule;
- a young, international and highly motivated team;
- ability to work remotely upon agreement;
- work with foreign companies, world opinion leaders.
