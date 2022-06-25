Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, June 25, 2022

Newsroom assistant

Please submit your CV and a motivation letter to jobs.kyivindependent@gmail.com and state the name of the vacancy “Newsroom assistant” in the title of the email.

Share:

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English language publication, is looking to fill a newsroom assistant position.

Responsibilities:

  • Transcribing interviews in Ukrainian, English and Russian languages;
  • Providing logistical and admin support to editorial team members:
    • handling accreditation procedures;
    • booking accommodations and transportation for work travels;
    • finding and booking relevant premises or locations for shooting;
    • handling equipment rent and purchase.
  • Providing other operational admin support to editorial team members.

Requirements:

  • Strong command of English language (upper intermediate or advanced);
  • Native or fluent in Ukrainian;
  • Ability to communicate effectively with team members and external stakeholders;
  • Ability to work under pressure, on tight deadlines;
  • Acceptance of the values of the Kyiv Independent;
  • Flexibility and eagerness to learn and grow professionally.

We offer:

  • market level compensation; 
  • busy, but flexible work schedule;
  • a young, international and highly motivated team;
  • ability to work remotely upon agreement;
  • work with foreign companies, world opinion leaders.

Please submit your CV and a motivation letter to jobs.kyivindependent@gmail.com and state the name of the vacancy “Newsroom assistant” in the title of the email.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok