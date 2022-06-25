Please submit your CV and a motivation letter to jobs.kyivindependent@gmail.com and state the name of the vacancy “Newsroom assistant” in the title of the email.

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English language publication, is looking to fill a newsroom assistant position.

Responsibilities:

Transcribing interviews in Ukrainian, English and Russian languages;

Providing logistical and admin support to editorial team members: handling accreditation procedures; booking accommodations and transportation for work travels; finding and booking relevant premises or locations for shooting; handling equipment rent and purchase.

Providing other operational admin support to editorial team members.

Requirements:

Strong command of English language (upper intermediate or advanced);

Native or fluent in Ukrainian;

Ability to communicate effectively with team members and external stakeholders;

Ability to work under pressure, on tight deadlines;

Acceptance of the values of the Kyiv Independent;

Flexibility and eagerness to learn and grow professionally.

We offer:

market level compensation;

busy, but flexible work schedule;

a young, international and highly motivated team;

ability to work remotely upon agreement;

work with foreign companies, world opinion leaders.

Please submit your CV and a motivation letter to jobs.kyivindependent@gmail.com and state the name of the vacancy “Newsroom assistant” in the title of the email.