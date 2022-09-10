Head of Marketing for The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English language publication, is looking to fill a Head of Marketing position.

The Kyiv Independent was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, and media consultancy company Jnomics. Publishing in English, we serve as the world’s window to Ukraine and Ukraine’s voice in the world. Today it’s a team of 30 people, based mostly in Kyiv.

Responsibilities:

Design and implement the overall marketing & distribution strategy for The Kyiv Independent;

Build and lead a team of marketing professionals, develop and implement quarterly and annual hiring plans;

Set KPIs for the team and measure the team’s performance against them;

Create marketing plans for standalone projects and products of The Kyiv Independent (in advertising, digital and editorial);

Define and oversee consumer insights initiatives that might improve the understanding of The Kyiv Independent readers;

Work hand in hand with the company’s top management and make sure marketing strategy fits into overall strategy;

Prepare and manage monthly, quarterly and annual budgets for the Marketing department;

Ensure The Kyiv Independent brand message is strong and consistent across all channels and marketing efforts (e.g. newsletters, website, social media, other projects, products, etc.);

Identify opportunities to reach new market segments that would lead to the expansion of The Kyiv Independent audience;

Monitor the competitive landscape and make timely decisions accordingly (acquisitions, pricing changes, and new products and features in the media market in Ukraine and abroad, etc);

Participate in the quarterly and annual company strategy development

Requirements:

Strong command of English language (fluent or native);

Ability to communicate effectively with team members and external stakeholders;

Ability to work effectively with people and lead your team;

At least 1 year of working experience as Head of Marketing or VP Marketing, Senior Marketing Manager;

Working in the news media industry is a plus;

Experience in a subscription or membership-based business is a plus;

Experience running successful marketing campaigns;

Leadership skills with the ability to set and prioritize goals;

Professional knowledge of audience analysis and engagement tools and methods ( Google Adwords, Google Analytics, Chartbeat);

Data analysis and financial analysis skills;

Understanding of news and current affairs in Ukraine and the region;

Knowledge and understanding of the values of The Kyiv Independent;

We offer:

market-level compensation;

busy, but flexible work schedule;

ability to build your team and hire;

a young, international, and highly motivated team;

the ability to work remotely upon agreement;

work with foreign companies, and world opinion leaders.





Please submit your CV and a motivation letter to jobs@kyivindependent.com and state the name of the vacancy “Head of Marketing” in the title of the email.

Candidates with relevant skills and experience will be invited for an interview.

Note: It’s a full-time position in Kyiv, Ukraine. A hybrid format of work is possible upon agreement but non-remote is a preferred way of work.