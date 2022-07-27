Deputy Resident Director - Ukraine

The National Democratic Institute for International Affairs (NDI) seeks a Resident Deputy Director with strong democratic development experience as well as excellent program and staff management skills for NDI’s Ukraine program. This position may be initially based remotely, with travel into Ukraine, and eventual deployment there, subject to security reviews and donor approval. The Resident Deputy Director reports to the Resident Director and is responsible for the overall programmatic aspects of NDI’s work in Ukraine. The Deputy Director will manage program staff, liaise with the program donors, and ensure adherence to program budget and donor requirements.

The Deputy Director is charged with conducting regular political analysis, managing multiple programs, and maintaining relationships with international partners and donor agencies. The Deputy Director will work in close coordination with the Resident Director and Washington, D.C.-based staff to manage the programmatic, administrative, financial, and logistical aspects of NDI’s work in Ukraine. This is an unaccompanied post.

Essential Accountabilities/Responsibilities

Oversee program management, ensure the effective and efficient execution of program workplans, including activities, outcomes, and timelines. Monitor progress, identify problems and barriers, and make recommendations for necessary adjustments to ensure successful, quality outcomes within approved budgets;

Ensure compliance with donor, NDI and Eurasia operational policies and regulations:

Supervise local staff and oversee consultant assignments;

Deputize when required for the Resident Director;

Develop and maintain relationships with key stakeholders, subgrant partners, donors, and other partners;

Continually monitor political events in the relevant international landscape and assess potential impacts on programs and partners. Report on political developments in Ukraine that may affect program outcomes to the DC-based staff on a regular basis;

Work closely with NDI Security and Operations and Risk Management personnel to assess and coordinate appropriate security and risk management measures for the Institute’s program operations, including physical security, cybersecurity, and Covid-19 risk management;

Work with other international organizations on the implementation of complementary programming;

Coordinate with Ukraine and DC staff for developing proposals, budgets, workplans, and reports, and ensure documents reflect NDI priorities, strategy, needs, and objectives;

Assist in identifying and securing additional funding for NDI programs.

Required Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree, Master’s preferred, in a field of study related to international development; political science, international relations, public policy, law, or a related field preferred;

A minimum of 10 years of experience in progressively more responsible management roles in international development, with significant experience administering democracy and governance programs;

Relevant professional experience in the Eurasia region is strongly preferred; comparable relevant experience in other geographic regions will also be considered;

Proven interpersonal and managerial skills and cultural sensitivity to manage local teams;

Experience in managing multi-stakeholder processes and strong communication and negotiation skills; demonstrated ability to develop solid working relationships with local partners and staff;

Strong experience managing large and complex subgrants;

Demonstrated experience in program cycle management, including experience in results-oriented program design, strategic planning, program evaluation; financial and budgetary planning; and contractual management and oversight. Experience with USAID-funded programming is highly desirable;

Demonstrated experience in democracy and governance, either as a practitioner or international development implementer. Expertise in one or more of the following: political party strengthening; democratic governance; gender, women, and democracy, LGBTQ+ inclusion; civil society development; information integrity; or election processes.

Prior management and implementation of large international development programs

Exceptional analytical skills for interpreting complex program and political issues;

Ability to adjust programmatic activities based on changing political circumstances and in response to needs articulated by local partners and program stakeholders;

Demonstrated knowledge of Ukraine’s political environment and NDI programming track record;

Experience working in conflict and post-conflict environments is highly desirable.

Certifications/Licenses (desired)

None

Work Environment

This position generally is performed in an office environment. Occasional evening and weekend work may be required, as well as attendance at external events. Limited international travel may be required in this role.

Physical Requirements

Sitting/mobility — to work at a desk and move around work areas.

Speaking/hearing — to engage orally in conversation with others and conduct presentations.

Seeing — to effectively use a computer screen and for reading and interpreting printed materials, memos, and other paperwork.

Reaching/handling — to input information into computer systems and retrieve and work with appropriate paperwork, equipment, and supplies.

ADA Notation

The physical demands and work environment that have been described are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this position. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform essential functions in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

To apply please visit our website at https://ndi.secure.force.com/internal/apex/ts2__jobdetails?jobId=a0x2R00000MI8RxQAL

Additionally, please also send an email to recruitment@ndi.org to notify us of your application.



