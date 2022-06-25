To apply please send a cover letter and CV to pactukraine@pactworld.org no later than June 30, 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Pact seeks an experienced Community Health Lead for the five-year USAID/Ukraine year Public Health System Recovery and Resilience (PHS R&R) Activity. The primary goal of PHS R&R is to strengthen the Government of Ukraine (GoU)’s capacity to prevent, detect and respond to public health threats, sustain critical public health services during a crisis, and protect the health of all Ukrainians including vulnerable and marginalized groups. The Community Health Lead will lead PHS R&R’s efforts to improve public health planning, management, and service delivery capacity at the level of territorial communities and ensure clear and strong linkages with Ukraine’s national and sub-national public health system. The Community Health Lead will be responsible for establishing strong partnerships with governmental and non-governmental organizations in selected territorial communities and will support their empowerment to effectively provide essential public health functions and primary health care services, including those related to vulnerable and marginalized populations in the context of the ongoing war in Ukraine. This position reports directly to the PHS R&R Deputy Chief of Party/Technical Director.

Key Responsibilities

Plan, develop, implement, and monitor PHS R&R activities to strengthen public health capacities and service delivery at the level of territorial communities, and to build collaborative relationships to make progress on priority community health issues, including response to and preparedness for health emergencies.

Liaise and ensure effective coordination and communication of community health initiatives among the stakeholders at the national, sub-national, and community levels, which include but are not limited by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, Center for Public Health of Ukraine’s Health Ministry (CPH), Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, Regional Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (RCDCPs), Regional Health Departments, , selected Territorial Communities, civil society organizations (CSOs), international organizations, and other key stakeholders.

Facilitate assessment and identification of community health needs among priority populations in target regions to inform strategies to improve the public health response and promote health equity at the level of territorial communities.

Prioritize and coordinate the provision of PHS R&R technical assistance and capacity building support to territorial communities and primary health care providers to improve equitable access to health education and services, and enhance local planning, management, and monitoring of community health.

Support the design, adaptation, and delivery of contextually appropriate, community-oriented public health initiatives to support disease prevention and control per the evolving context in Ukraine.

Supervise partnerships and subgrants with CSOs to lead community engagement and advocacy in public health, community-led monitoring of health services, and connect vulnerable populations to essential health services.

Support RCDCPs in mobilizing community partnerships as an essential public health function.

Ensure that PHS R&R activities for community health strengthening, including primary health care and community-based health services, reflect best practices, evidence, and guidelines from the Health Ministry/CPH, WHO, USAID, and CDC.

Participate actively in national and regional meetings and technical working groups to strengthen strategies and capabilities for public health systems at the level of territorial communities and primary health care.

Provide technical inputs into project work planning, tools development, learning reviews, and project reports related to community health systems strengthening.

Ensure integration of community health strengthening activities with other public health system strengthening strategies and interventions implemented in PHS R&R, including the Covid-19 response, disease surveillance, risk communications, routine immunization, and mental health.

Basic Requirements

Master’s degree or higher from an accredited university in medicine, public health, social work, public policy, health and human services, or a related field is required

At least eight years of experience developing, implementing, and/or monitoring health programs, with experience in health program management, primary health care, community health education, and/or community engagement.

Broad understanding of public health, health systems, and community-based health programming in Ukraine.

Experience working with community-based organizations and/or vulnerable and marginalized populations in Ukraine.

Demonstrated leadership and team management skills.

Demonstrated ability to work in complex environments and work with and between different stakeholders.

Demonstrated skills in problem solving and consensus building.

The candidate must be demonstrably proficient in (oral, writing, and reading) Ukrainian, Russian, and English.

Ability to travel within Ukraine and occasionally internationally, when health and safety situation allows.

Ukrainian nationality.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience working with the Ukrainian Ministry of Health and Center for Public Health on health emergencies, vaccination, and/or response to epidemics.

Experience with capacity building of civil society organizations.

To apply please send a cover letter and CV to pactukraine@pactworld.org no later than June 30, 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.