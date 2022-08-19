Administrative/Finance Assistant and Senior Administrative/Finance Assistant for the NDI

National Democratic Institute

Department: Operations and Compliance

Job Title(s): Administrative/Finance Assistant, Senior Administrative/Finance Assistant

Reports to: Director for Finance and AdministrationLocation: Kyiv, Ukraine (The position is currently based remotely. Eventually, it will be based in Kyiv, subject to security reviews)

Application Deadline: Sept. 11

The National Democratic Institute for International Affairs (NDI) is a non-profit organization working to strengthen democracy worldwide. NDI programs are supported by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the U.K., Sweden, Canada, the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), and other donors. NDI and its partners have been working in Ukraine since 1992.

Position Summary: NDI seeks two full-time employees for the positions of Administrative/Finance Assistant and Senior Administrative/Finance Assistant to support effective and efficient day-to-day management and financial operations in the Ukraine office. Specifically, the successful candidates will be responsible for coordinating assigned administrative and financial functions under the direct supervision of the Director for Finance and Administration, and ultimately the Resident Country Director. As a part of this position, the candidates will be expected to be the main point of contact for employees on certain administrative matters to ensure compliance with internal policies and processes, as well as coordinate on a day-to-day basis with the program staff and vendors on document review and payment processing. This position requires a high degree of discretion, strong critical thinking skills, sound judgment, a positive demeanor, and a willingness to work in the support of others within the organization. This position does not have supervisory responsibilities.

Job Responsibilities:

Admin-related responsibilities:

Serve as the main point of contact for the expatriate personnel;

Facilitate leasing for office, residences, and temporary lodging in Ukraine and ensure all documentation requirements are met;

Coordinate applications for temporary residency of expatriate personnel;

Serve as a liaison between the headquarters and the field office on administrative questions;

Provide administrative support for consultants, visiting staff, and delegations to Ukraine;

Assist with drafting, reviewing, and management of vendor/consultant contracts;

Assist the program staff in compliance with internal policies and processes;

Provide logistical support to program activities, as necessary;

Perform other duties as assigned by supervisor(s).

Finance-related responsibilities:

Assist with procurement processes;

Communicate with the program staff and headquarters and provide responses related to procurement questions;

Coordinate accounts payable for NDI by reviewing payment documents, preparing vouchers, invoices, and supporting documentation for review and approval by managers;

Support the timely reconciliation of advance requests, employee expense reports, and corporate credit/debit cards;

Provide administrative support to the Finance team by receiving, scanning, and filing financial documents in accordance with internal procedures;

Provide support for NDI activities such as trainings, workshops, consultations;

Help prepare financial reports required by headquarters and government authorities;

Provide written translation for Ukrainian-English and English-Ukrainian as necessary for the preparation of financial documents and reports;

Perform other duties as assigned by supervisor(s).

Qualifications/Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university required, preferably in accounting, financing, business administration, legal studies, or related fields;

Knowledge about financial operations preferred; work experience or an internship in a finance/administrative position is a plus;

Strong organizational skills with clear attention to detail;

Fluency in Ukrainian and strong written and oral communication skills in English are required;

Ability to build relationships with all levels of staff, program partners, international personnel, and consultants;

Ability to work both independently and as a member of a team;

Working knowledge of Google Apps (Gmail, Calendar, Google Drive, and G+), and PC-based word processing and spreadsheet applications;

Flexibility to work beyond traditional working hours on rare occasions and respond to urgent needs as necessary.

Submission Guidelines: Suitable and qualified candidates are requested to send a CV and motivation letter in English to the following email address: ukraine@ndi.org, with the subject line (Ref: Administrative/Finance Assistant, Senior Administrative/Finance Assistant). Your CV and motivation letter should demonstrate your interest and qualifications for this position, and be submitted as a single PDF file.

Deadline: The deadline for submitting applications is Sept. 11. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the written assessment, and finalists only will be invited for an interview.

NDI welcomes and supports a diverse, inclusive work environment. As such, our commitment is to promote equal employment opportunities for all applicants seeking employment and employees. NDI makes employment decisions based on organizational needs, job requirements, and individual qualifications without regard to any grounds such as age, disability, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression, etc.