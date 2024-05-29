Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Oleksandr Usyk, Sports, Boxing
Edit post

Usyk vs Fury rematch scheduled for December

by Nate Ostiller May 29, 2024 3:15 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk holds a Ukrainian flag as he celebrates with the Undisputed Heavyweight title belt following his victory over Tyson Fury on May 18, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk will again face U.K.-born Tyson Fury in a rematch scheduled for December 2024, Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's general entertainment authority, announced on May 29.

Alalshikh did not specify the exact location of the rematch.

Usyk is the reigning heavyweight champion of the world and has been undefeated in all of his 22 professional fights. He previously defeated Fury by split decision earlier in May.

The two boxers previously agreed on a two-fight deal.

Following Usyk's win, Fury provoked controversy by insinuating that the judges granted him a victory because of his Ukrainian nationality.

"I believe he won a few of the rounds, but I won the majority," Fury said after the fight.

"(Usyk's) country is at war, so people are siding with the country at war. Make no mistake, I won that fight in my opinion," he added.

In turn, Usyk thanked Fury for the fight.

"Without (Fury), it's not possible...It's not for my win, it's (a) win for my God and a lot of people who support me and my country, Ukraine. Ukrainian soldiers, mothers, fathers, and children," Usyk said at the time.

Ukraine beats Iceland, qualifies for Euro 2024
Ukraine’s national football team has qualified for the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship after beating Iceland 2:1. It will be Ukraine’s 4th straight European Championship, with the 2024 edition taking place in Germany in June and July.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:54 AM

Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 2.

A Russian rocket attack on the village of Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast killed two civilians and injured three others, Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on May 29.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:56 AM

Macron: Ukraine must be allowed to strike bases on Russian territory from which missiles are fired.

"We think that we should allow them to neutralize military sites where missiles are fired, from where... Ukraine is attacked," Macron said at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "If we tell them (Ukraine) that you are not allowed to target the place from which missiles are fired, we are in fact telling them that we are providing you with weapons but you cannot defend yourself."
10:38 PM

Parliament speaker dismisses Putin's claims on Zelensky's legitimacy.

According to Ukraine's Constitution, the president fulfills his powers until a newly elected president takes office. Therefore, Volodymyr Zelensky remains and will remain Ukraine's president until the end of martial law," Speaker of Ukraine's parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.