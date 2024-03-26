Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Iceland, Sports
Ukraine beats Iceland, qualifies for Euro 2024

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 26, 2024 11:48 PM 1 min read
The Ukraine and Iceland national teams are playing a football match for the UEFA European Qualifiers Euro 2024 in Wroclaw, Poland, on March 26, 2024. (Mateusz Birecki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's national football team has qualified for the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship after beating Iceland 2:1.

It will be Ukraine's 4th straight European Championship, with the 2024 edition taking place in Germany in June and July.

Iceland opened the score in the 30th minute after a shot by Albert Guðmundsson (Genoa) from outside the box.

In the second half, Ukraine's Viktor Tsyhankov (Girona) tied the game in the 54th minute, while Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea) scored the final goal in the 84th.

Ukraine was forced to host the game in Polish Wroclaw due to Russia's ongoing all-out war against the country.

Ukraine players line up for the national anthem prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifications match between Ukraine and Iceland at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland, on March 26, 2024. (Rafal Oleksiewicz/Getty Images)

The qualification tournament proved challenging for Ukraine, initially drawn into a group with England and Italy, which faced each other in the Euro 2020 final.

England and Italy would win the group, which also included North Macedonia and Malta, and qualified for the Euro 2024 directly.

Ukraine finished the group stage in third place, tied with Italy in overall points, yet behind due to head-to-head points.

Ukraine was allowed a second chance by qualifying for a four-team playoff tournament, in which one would advance to the Euro.

On March 21, Ukraine beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2:1, followed by a victory over Iceland five days later.

In Germany, Ukraine will face Romania, Slovakia, and Belgium on June 17,21 and 26, respectively.

In the tournament's previous edition, Ukraine reached the quarter-finals, the country's best achievement so far.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.