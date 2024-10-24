Organizer Photo
Monthly Briefing , 25 Oct Hard choices: Ukraine's 2025 budget and macroeconomic prospects.

25 Oct 16:00 EET / 15:00 CEST / 14:00 BST / 09:00 EDT

US urges G7 to consider sanctions on Russian palladium, titanium, Bloomberg says

by Kateryna Hodunova October 24, 2024 7:11 PM 1 min read
Workers fit a wire lifting cable to a titanium metal pressed electrode before melting in a vacuum arc reduction furnace at the VSMPO-AVISMA Corp. plant in Verkhnyaya Salda, Russia, on May 14, 2018. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States has urged its G7 allies to consider sanctions on Russian palladium and titanium, Bloomberg reported on Oct. 23, citing an unnamed source.

Officials from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration raised the possibility of these sanctions during a G7 deputy finance ministers meeting on Oct. 22 in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. proposed initiating discussions to further weaken Russia's economy, according to the source.

Palladium is essential for producing computer chips and car catalysts, while titanium is critical for manufacturing airplanes and medical implants.

However, Europe’s reliance on these metals poses a significant challenge. G7 members Germany, France, and Italy would need support from the other 24 European Union members to impose such sanctions.

Washington has already blacklisted Russian titanium, but these metals are vital to global supply chains, and Western governments are cautious about potential market disruptions.

The West has long struggled to determine its approach to sanctioning Russian metals. In December, palladium prices rose 12% amid speculation of future sanctions after London imposed restrictions on certain Russian metals.

Earlier this year, the U.S. and U.K. imposed sanctions on Russian aluminum, copper, and nickel.

Russia’s wartime economy delivers growth, but will the bubble burst?
A recent draft budget submitted to the Russian parliament last month has outlined the Kremlin’s plans to keep spending high in its wartime economy, with ambitions to maintain the steady levels of growth the country has seen since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Surging governme…
The Kyiv IndependentJames Beardsworth
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

News Feed

11:04 PM

Belarus schedules next presidential election for January 2025.

Belarus has scheduled its next presidential election for January 26, 2025, the country’s Central Electoral Commission announced on Oct. 23. Incumbent Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko is widely expected to hold on to power following the election's result.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.