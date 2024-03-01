Skip to content
US Treasury Secretary: Frozen Russian assets are no substitute for Ukraine aid

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 1, 2024 5:59 PM 3 min read
Janet Yellen, U.S. Treasury Secretary, speaks at a Multilateral Development Bank roundtable during the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group in Washington, DC, on April 12, 2023. (Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Any plan to seize or monetize frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine can not be considered a substitute for emergency Ukraine aid that has been stalled in Congress, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an interview, as reported by Bloomberg on March 1.

A $95 billion supplemental funding bill that includes around $60 billion for Ukraine has been held up for months due to U.S. domestic political turmoil.

The U.S. Senate passed the foreign aid bill on Feb. 13, but House Speaker Mike Johnson has not yet put it to a vote in Congress's lower chamber, despite the pressure from the Senate and the White House.

“I don’t see a real substitute for Congress providing Ukraine the aid it needs this year,” Yellen said, as cited by Bloomberg. “I don’t think anyone can fill that gap.”

Though the European Union has committed “very meaningful financing" for Ukraine and Japan has also contributed, “the total just doesn’t seem like enough,” Yellen said.

These funds can help the country to manage in the near future while Kyiv is waiting for more comprehensive assistance, she added.

Western countries and other partners immobilized around $300 billion of the Russian Central Bank's assets at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Yellen said on Feb. 27 that unlocking frozen Russian Central Bank assets and diverting those funds to aid Ukraine is "necessary and urgent."

Debates over the legality of channeling these funds into Ukraine's reconstruction have prevented allies from transferring the money, but ongoing delays in U.S. military aid have prompted heightened urgency.

Ten international legal experts recently signed a letter echoing Yellen's sentiments, arguing that the seizure of frozen Russian central bank assets to aid Ukraine would be lawful given Russia's "ongoing breach of the most fundamental rules of international law."

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved a bill on Jan. 25 that would allow Washington to confiscate and transfer frozen Russian assets. The White House is reportedly behind the bill, which could potentially provide a novel solution to the current funding impasse in Congress.

News Feed

7:00 PM

Ukrainian, Czech interior ministers meet in Lviv.

Czech Interior Minister Vít Rakusan traveled to Lviv to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Ihor Klymenko and sign a declaration on directions of cooperation between their departments, Klymenko said on March 1.
5:46 PM

Bloomberg: Macron-Scholz split hurting Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are not getting along, and Macron's recent suggestion of a possible deployment of Western troops in Ukraine has further fueled the disagreement, Bloomberg reported on March 1, citing unnamed officials familiar with the matter.
1:12 PM

FT: Zara fashion retailer to return to Ukraine this year.

The Spanish fashion giant Zara is preparing to reopen its stores in Ukraine following the two-year closure amid Russia's full-scale invasion, according to the Financial Times report on March 1, referring to the company’s statement.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.