Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Joe Biden, Aid, Financial aid, US aid, US assistance to Ukraine
Edit post

Biden meets with Congress leaders to discuss government funding, Ukraine aid package

by Kateryna Hodunova February 27, 2024 10:56 PM 1 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden gives a speech in the State Dining Room of the White House on Feb. 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden summoned the top four congressional leaders to the White House on Feb. 27 to discuss foreign aid for key U.S. allies, including Ukraine.

Biden met with the four leaders, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D), and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) amid growing uncertainty surrounding U.S. aid to Ukraine.

Earlier in February, the Senate approved $95 billion in foreign aid, including $60 billion for Ukraine.

The bill passed the Senate, yet faces deadlock in the Republican-led House. So far, House Speaker Mike Johnson has declined to bring it to a vote.

The U.S. president discussed extending temporary federal government funding to prevent a partial shutdown on March 1 and the future of the foreign funding package.

"I think the consequence of inaction every day in Ukraine is dire. I’ve been speaking to some of our G7 partners, and they’re very concerned," Biden said.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:23 PM

NATO members say they are not considering sending troops to Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, as well as leaders of Germany, the U.K., and other European NATO member states, have reportedly said they are not considering deploying their troops to Ukraine after French President Emmanuel Macron suggested the possibility of Western military presence in the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.