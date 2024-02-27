Biden meets with Congress leaders to discuss government funding, Ukraine aid package

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden summoned the top four congressional leaders to the White House on Feb. 27 to discuss foreign aid for key U.S. allies, including Ukraine.

Biden met with the four leaders, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D), and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) amid growing uncertainty surrounding U.S. aid to Ukraine.

Earlier in February, the Senate approved $95 billion in foreign aid, including $60 billion for Ukraine.

The bill passed the Senate, yet faces deadlock in the Republican-led House. So far, House Speaker Mike Johnson has declined to bring it to a vote.

The U.S. president discussed extending temporary federal government funding to prevent a partial shutdown on March 1 and the future of the foreign funding package.

"I think the consequence of inaction every day in Ukraine is dire. I’ve been speaking to some of our G7 partners, and they’re very concerned," Biden said.